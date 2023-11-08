Newark, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global water softeners market will grow from USD 2.86 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.73 Billion by 2032. There is a significant demand for high-efficiency water softeners that minimize salt usage and maximize regulation cycles. These systems use sophisticated sensors and algorithms to track water consumption and only regulate the reservoir tank when required. High-efficiency water softeners reduce water and salt usage, which saves money and helps the environment. Customers are looking for water-softening solutions that use the least amount of resources possible while still producing good outcomes. The aim to improve water quality and be environmentally responsible drives the market towards high efficiency and salt-saving systems. The thoughts and preferences of consumers have a considerable impact on market developments. Regarding the taste and texture of water, some customers may have particular preferences. Customer preferences influence the selection of water-softening technology since some people may think softened water tastes or feels different from hard water. Consumer preferences and opinions can influence product development and market dynamics.



Key Insight of the Water Softeners Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global water softeners market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Nations like China, India, and Japan are rapidly industrializing, becoming more urbanized, and having a larger middle-class population. There is an increasing need for effective water treatment technologies, such as water softening systems, to overcome the issues caused by hard water. The need for water softeners in residential settings is also driven by the region's changing lifestyles and growing disposable income. Because of geopolitical tensions between Southeast Asian nations like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and China, it is extremely difficult to supply fresh water to 60% of the world's population that lives in the region, despite the region's abundance of freshwater resources like the Ganges and Brahmaputra-Tsangpo. By 2050, around 3,500 million people in Asia will live in water-deprived areas, according to the Asian Development Bank. This aspect will increase water treatment and recycling demand so that water may be distributed directly to end users, creating the potential for water softening systems.



The salt-free segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into salt-based and salt-free. The salt-free segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These methods condition water without adding salt or removing minerals using alternative technologies, including electro catalytic waves, template-assist crystallization, or catalytic media. Furthermore, they are marked as "water conditioners" instead of "water softeners." Customers who seek a low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable option find salt-free systems appealing. They are also appropriate for customers following low-sodium diets or living in places where salt discharge is restricted.



The distillation segment is expected to hold the second largest market share.



The process segment is divided into ion exchange, reverse osmosis and distillation. The distillation segment is expected to hold the second largest market share. Even though it's not the most popular technique, distillation has made a name for itself in the industry, particularly for applications where water quality is crucial. By heating water to create steam, which is consequently converted back into liquid form, contaminants and minerals are removed during the distillation process. This method of softening water works well for eliminating mineral content, such as calcium and magnesium ions. Because distillation yields extremely soft and clear water, it is preferred. It is the perfect option for enterprises with strict water quality requirements because it removes hard minerals and a variety of pollutants. In areas where hard water is a major concern, it can also be utilized for household water treatment.



The residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into residential, commercial and industrial. The residential segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The use of water softening devices in residential settings has increased due to growing awareness of the damaging effects of hard water on appliances, plumbing systems, and general water quality. Water softeners are becoming increasingly popular among consumers who want to extend the life of their appliances, save energy, and improve the quality of the water they use for cooking, cleaning, and bathing. As a result, the demand for water softening systems is rising quickly in the residential sector.



Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic



The pandemic caused changes in consumer tastes and industry demands, which in turn caused changes in the market demand patterns for products made of plastic. Lockdowns and traffic restrictions caused delays or cancellations in commercial construction projects. The market for water softeners products used in commercial applications, like decking and railing, was directly impacted by this. Price swings for raw materials were caused by economic uncertainty, which affected the total cost of producing water softeners. Managing production and operational costs was challenging for manufacturers. Construction projects experience delays due to labour interruptions and economic uncertainties. The slowdown in the building sector has an impact on the market for plastic timber products.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Adoption of Water softeners



The demand for water-using electronic products, including washing machines, dishwashers, and other appliances, has surged due to rising disposable income and purchasing power. Water softeners are required at point-of-entry water treatment systems since hard water usage harms such еquipmеnt, shortening its lifespan and raising maintenance costs. Water softeners are anticipated to extend the applications' shelf life by lowering the water’s hardness and providing scale build-up. The use of these devices is more common in private residences and hotels. Further, the worldwide water softener market is anticipated to be driven by the increased demand for showers, washing machines, and other comparable applications due to the incorporation of advanced technology like user trackers and the Internet of Things. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Limited Consumer Awareness in Under-developing Regions



In certain areas, companies and consumers are completely unaware of the advantages of water softeners. They might need to be made aware of the impact hard water can have on plumbing, appliances, and the general quality of the water. Even when faced with hard water problems, this ignorance may lead to a reluctance to invest in water-softening techniques. The amount of customer knowledge and education may significantly impact the market's expansion. There is a lack of widespread regional standardization in the water transport business, which includes water softeners. Customers and organizations may become confused and hesitant, making it difficult to compare and select the best water softener for their requirements. One factor limiting market growth may be the absence of standardized measures and ratings. These factors may limit the market growth.



Opportunity: Adoption of Salt-Free and Alternative Water Softening Solutions



Alternative water treatment techniques like Tеmplatе-Assistеd Crystallisation (TAC) and chеlation-basеd systems, together with salt-free watеr softeners, are becoming more and more well-liked. Hard water problems can be successfully resolved with these solutions without salt. Systems without salt are preferred because they have less impact on the environment and require less maintenance. Consumer practices and environmental concerns drive the market toward alternative, salt-free water softening options. More and more people are looking for solutions to soften their water without aggravating problems with salt discharge. As a result of this trend, cutting-edge technologies that offer efficient and environmentally friendly water softening solutions have been developed and used. The integration of water softeners with whole-home water treatment systems is a developing trend in the water softener market. In addition to treating water hardness, these all-inclusive systems also deal with pollutants, chlorine, and sediment. Consumers are increasingly searching for customized solutions that offer a one-stop shop for all their water treatment requirements. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative market growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the water softeners market are:



• Marlo Incorporated

• Kinetico Incorporated

• EcoWater Systems LLC

• Culligan International Company

• General Electric Company

• Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd

• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

• Pelican Water Systems

• BWT AG

• Evoqua Water Technologies



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Salt-free

• Salt-based



By Process:



• Ion Exchange

• Distillation

• Reverse Osmosis



By Application:



• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



