Chicago Tribune Names Flexera and Revenera Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2023 Award

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera and its division Revenera have been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.



“We have received this honor from our Chicago-area employees for twelve consecutive years, and it is something I don’t take for granted,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “We continue to focus on listening to our employees and providing a culture in which they can thrive.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

