Correction: Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023 will be released on 21 November 2023.

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:

27 February 2023Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022
24 March 2023Audited financial statements for the year 2022
25 April 2023Sustainability report for the year 2022
22 May 2023Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023
18 August 2023Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023
21 November 2023Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023

On 28 April 2023, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772