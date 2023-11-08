Seer Wins Proteomics Solution of the Year by BioTech Breakthrough and Named #5 on Deloitte Technology Fast 500

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc . (NASDAQ: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company was selected as “Proteomics Solution of the Year” in the 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards program as well as being named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 .



“After launching our Proteograph XT Assay Kit this year, we continue to gain momentum in our efforts to open up a new gateway to the proteome,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and Chair at Seer. “We're thrilled to receive accolades from both BioTech Breakthrough and Deloitte, as these awards underscore our unwavering dedication to innovation, collaboration, and our mission to advance our understanding of human health. It is a testament to the commitment of our team and the far-reaching impact of our endeavors, reinforcing that our work is genuinely catalyzing positive change in the biotech industry.”

The 3rd annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the leading companies within the life sciences and biotechnology industries and their innovative and impactful products and solutions from various categories including biopharma, genomics, proteomics, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

Seer also announced today that it ranked 5 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Seer Technology Access Center, the delivery of unprecedented depth and scale in complex biological samples, population-scale studies and deep molecular profiling with unprecedented biological insight, optimization of proteomics and proteogenomics workflows, including the integration of data and analysis protocols, understanding health and disease, and improving outcomes, the processing of hundreds of samples per week with minimal hands-on time, and the clinical utility in large cohort studies spanning cancer, metabolic and neurodegenerative disease. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

