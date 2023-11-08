Kura Sushi USA to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. Kura’s discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference in New York, NY. Kura’s discussion will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may access the presentation on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 54 locations across 15 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 500 restaurants and 40 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto

(657) 333-4010

investor@kurausa.com