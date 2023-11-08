Global OTC Hearing Aids Market Size to Worth USD 2.09 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%.

New York, United States , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global OTC Hearing Aids Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.08 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.09 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) hearing aids are devices that can be purchased without a prescription or professional fitting. They are designed to help individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. OTC hearing aids are more affordable and accessible compared to traditional hearing aids, as they can be bought from various retail channels. However, it's important to note that not all individuals with hearing loss may be suitable candidates for OTC devices. Professional evaluation and fitting by a hearing healthcare professional are crucial for optimal performance and customization. It is recommended to consult with a licensed audiologist or hearing specialist before purchasing an OTC hearing aid to ensure the most appropriate solution for individual hearing needs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global OTC Hearing Aids Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (In-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Receiver-in-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids, and Canal Hearing Aids), By Technology (Digital Hearing Aids and Analog Hearing Aids), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online, and Audiology Offices), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The behind-the-ear hearing aids segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the global OTC hearing aids market is segmented into in-the-ear hearing aids, receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids, behind-the-ear hearing aids, and canal hearing aids. The behind-the-ear (BTE) segment is expected to experience significant growth and lucrative opportunities in the hearing aids market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, such as the BTE devices are known for their versatility and suitability for a wide range of hearing loss types, from mild to profound. Their larger size allows for advanced features and powerful amplification, making them appealing to individuals with more severe hearing impairments. Additionally, BTE devices are often more durable and easier to handle, making them suitable for all age groups, including children and older adults. Furthermore, advancements in BTE technology, such as smaller and more discreet designs, wireless connectivity, and improved battery life, are making them increasingly popular among users.

The retail stores segment held the largest market share with more than 38.4% in 2022.

Based on the distribution channel, the global OTC hearing aids market is segmented into retail stores, online, and audiology offices. The retail stores segment has secured a significant market share in the hearing aids industry. This can be attributed to the retail stores provide a physical presence that allows customers to directly interact with hearing aids, seek guidance from knowledgeable staff, and experience product demonstrations. This personalized approach enhances customer satisfaction and builds trust. Additionally, retail stores often offer a wide range of hearing aid brands and models, providing consumers with ample choices to suit their specific needs and preferences. Moreover, retail stores may also offer additional services such as hearing evaluations, fittings, and after-sales support, further enhancing the overall customer experience.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.2% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids market during the forecast period. The region has a large and rapidly aging population, resulting in a higher prevalence of hearing loss and an increased demand for hearing aids. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about hearing health are driving the adoption of hearing aids in the region. Furthermore, advancements in technology and increasing disposable income levels are making hearing aids more accessible to a larger population.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global OTC hearing aids market include Audien Hearing, Eargo Inc., Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc., GN Hearing A/S, Lexie Hearing, MD Hearing, Audicus, Sony Corporation, Hangzhou AcoSound Technology Co., Ltd., WS Audiology, NUVOMED, INC., Nuheara Limited, Etymotic Research, Inc., Xiamen Melosound Technology Co. Ltd, Soundwave Hearing, LLC., and Austar Hearing Science & Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. And other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Jabra has introduced the Jabra Enhance Plus, a versatile in-ear device that enhances hearing and enables users to conveniently handle calls and enjoy music. The product will be accessible both online and through physical retail locations, ensuring wide availability for consumers. With its combination of improved hearing capabilities and multifunctionality, Jabra Enhance Plus aims to provide users with an enhanced auditory experience in various everyday scenarios.

In October 2022, Lexie (hearX IP (Pty) Ltd.) has launched the Lexie B2, an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid, in the United States. The Lexie B2 is a receiver-in-canal (RIC) device developed to help those with mild to moderate hearing loss with accessible and inexpensive hearing solutions. This release broadens the number of OTC alternatives accessible to customers in the United States looking for self-fitting hearing aids.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global OTC hearing aids market based on the below-mentioned segments:

OTC Hearing Aids Market, By Product Type

In-the-Ear Hearing Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear Hearing Aids

Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

OTC Hearing Aids Market, By Technology

Digital Hearing Aids

Analog Hearing Aids

OTC Hearing Aids Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online

Audiology Offices

OTC Hearing Aids Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



