TeleVox Explores How Digital Transformation and Conversational AI Are Changing Patient Engagement at CHIME23 Fall Forum

PHOENIX, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, will be hosting two sessions on the digital transformation in healthcare at the CHIME23 Fall Forum, November 9-12 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix.



The event seeks to convene digital health leaders to “brainstorm, problem-solve, and develop initiatives to advance healthcare using the latest tools and resources.” TeleVox’s sessions will provide real-life examples and spirited discussion on the adaptation and potential of conversational AI to enhance patient engagement.

“Artificial intelligence, if used properly, has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry,” said Anurag Bolneni, Sr. Product Manager at TeleVox. “At CHIME23 Fall Forum, we will discuss the implementation, measurement, security, and many other features of generative AI for patient engagement.”

Anurag Bolneni and Donna Robinson, Senior VP, Chief Commercial Officer, will be hosting a focus group titled, “Transforming Patient Engagement with Conversational AI in Contact Centers” on Saturday, November 11 at 3:45 PM. The topics include:

Implementing chatbots and virtual assistants to streamline patient interactions.

Efficacy of omni-channel and two-way interactivity in improving outcomes.

Increased personalization and patient-centric approaches in AI-powered conversations.

Measuring the impact of Conversational AI on contact center efficiency and patient satisfaction.

Addressing security and compliance concerns in AI-driven healthcare communications.

Future trends and advancements in Conversational AI for healthcare contact centers.

That focus group follows shortly after a fireside chat at 11:15 AM titled, “The Power of Patient Engagement: Leveraging Technology to Improve Outcomes.” In this chat, Robert Schad, VP of Product Development at TeleVox, and Ganesh Persad, Director of Information Technology Application at Memorial Health System in Ft. Lauderdale, will be discussing Persad’s implementation of AI-driven patient engagement systems and how they facilitate seamless and personalized interactions. Attendees of this session will learn practical strategies that can be applied to establish impactful patient engagement programs using AI and best practices for measuring effectiveness.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are used by more than 10,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Learn more at www.televox.com.

