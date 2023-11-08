Global Film Adhesives Strategic Business Report 2023: Epoxy Resin Leads Aerospace Film Adhesives Market

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film Adhesives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Film Adhesives estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$989.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Film Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$444.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$278.1 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

AI Technology, Inc.

Arkema Group

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Everad Adhesives

Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products

GLUETEX GmbH

Gurit Holding AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Hmt Mfg. Inc.

Lord Corporation

M Company

Master Bond, Inc.

NuSil Technology LLC

Permabond LLC

Protavic International

Rogers Corporation

Royal Ten Cate NV

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Film Adhesives Market: Positive Growth Outlook

Unique Properties Contribute to the Rising Demand for Film Adhesives from Varied End-Use Sectors

Film Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Demand for Lightweight and Compact Components from Electronics Industry and Increasing Proliferation of Connected Devices Favors Film Adhesive Market

IoT Connected Devices Installed Base Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Epoxy Film Adhesives Improve Performance of Electronic Components

Need for High Quality Structural Adhesives for Improving Safety and Performance of Aircrafts Bodes Well for Film Adhesives Market

Epoxy Resin Leads Aerospace Film Adhesives Market

Automotive Industry: Film Adhesives Used for Structural Bonding of Metals

Innovations & Advancements

Advancements in Film Adhesive Technology

Lord Develops Advanced Film Adhesive for Tank and Pipe Rubber Lining Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Film Adhesives

Properties of Film Adhesives

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zb9g1s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment