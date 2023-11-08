Global Enterprise Servers Strategic Business Report 2023: Server Virtualization to Push Enterprise Server Market

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Servers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enterprise Servers estimated at US$90.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$216.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Windows, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$99.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Linux segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Enterprise Servers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $90.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $216.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Enterprise Servers: A Market Overview

Data Center Server Market: An Insight

Continuous Transfer of Data Propels the Market for Data Center Server

COMPETITION

Global Server Market (2017 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Vendors

Global Server Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Operating Environment

Global Server Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments/Subscriptions and Non-Paid Deployment Share by Operating Environment

Global Server Market (Q3 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues by Leading Vendors

India x86 Server Market (Q3 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues by Leading Vendors

Enterprise Servers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Server Virtualization to Push Enterprise Server Market

BFSI Application to Lead Enterprise Server Market

Penetration of IoT and Big Data Drives the Enterprise Server Market in the US

Growth in x86 Servers, Cloud Computing Solutions and Services Drive the Market

Enterprise Server Market on the Growing Spree.

Rack Servers to Emerge as High Growth Servers

High Adoption Rate of Technologies: A Boom in Asia-Pacific Region

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Enterprise Servers: An Introduction

Features of Enterprise Server

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

