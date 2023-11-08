Global Enterprise Servers Strategic Business Report 2023: Server Virtualization to Push Enterprise Server Market

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Servers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Enterprise Servers estimated at US$90.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$216.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Windows, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$99.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Linux segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Enterprise Servers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- Hitachi Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Lenovo Group Limited
- NEC Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Unisys Corporation
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$90.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$216.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Enterprise Servers: A Market Overview
- Data Center Server Market: An Insight
- Continuous Transfer of Data Propels the Market for Data Center Server
- COMPETITION
- Global Server Market (2017 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Vendors
- Global Server Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Operating Environment
- Global Server Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments/Subscriptions and Non-Paid Deployment Share by Operating Environment
- Global Server Market (Q3 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues by Leading Vendors
- India x86 Server Market (Q3 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues by Leading Vendors
- Enterprise Servers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Server Virtualization to Push Enterprise Server Market
- BFSI Application to Lead Enterprise Server Market
- Penetration of IoT and Big Data Drives the Enterprise Server Market in the US
- Growth in x86 Servers, Cloud Computing Solutions and Services Drive the Market
- Enterprise Server Market on the Growing Spree.
- Rack Servers to Emerge as High Growth Servers
- High Adoption Rate of Technologies: A Boom in Asia-Pacific Region
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Enterprise Servers: An Introduction
- Features of Enterprise Server
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ze6un
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment