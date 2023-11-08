Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023

Correction: The contact person has been adjusted.
AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|27 February 2023
|Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022
|24 March 2023
|Audited financial statements for the year 2022
|25 April 2023
|Sustainability report for the year 2022
|22 May 2023
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023
|18 August 2023
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023
|21 November 2023
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023
On 28 April 2023, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO, +370 46 391772