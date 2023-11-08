Global Hygienic and Aseptic Valves Market Report 2023: Players Include KIESELMANN, M&S Armaturen, Nocado and Pentair

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hygienic and Aseptic Valves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hygienic and Aseptic Valves estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dairy Processing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Hygienic and Aseptic Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What are Aseptic or Hygienic Valves and their Applications?

Global Hygienic and Aseptic Valves Market Poised to Witness Significant Growth

Dairy Industry - The Largest Market for Aseptic and Hygienic Valves

The Significance of Extending Shelf Life for Dairy Products through Hygienic and Aseptic Valves

Hygienic Valves Play a Critical Role in the Food and Beverage Industry

Hygienic and Aseptic Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Hygienic and Aseptic Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Product Introductions/Innovations

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

