Informa PLC to Host QuantMinds International Conference at the InterContinental O2 in London

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Informa PLC, a prominent international events, digital services, and academic knowledge group, is thrilled to announce its forthcoming event, QuantMinds International, the world's premier quant finance conference. Scheduled from November 13th to 16th, 2023, this esteemed event will take place at the renowned InterContinental O2 in London.



QuantMinds International, renowned as the leading global quant finance conference, will convene over 500 seasoned industry practitioners, including representatives from 110+ asset management firms and key figures from eight of Europe's top ten banks.

This exceptional annual gathering will feature participation from nearly 50 distinguished buy-side companies such as ADIA, Amundi, BlackRock, Citadel, Fidelity and JPMorgan Chase, alongside more than 40 sell-side agencies including ANZ, Bank of America, Barclays and Citi. Additionally, researchers from top universities including Columbia University, EDHEC Business School, Fudan University, Imperial College London, Joseph L. Rotman School, University of Toronto and London Business School will share their insights. This diverse global expertise spanning various segments of the quant finance domain provides attendees with a unique and exciting opportunity to network with industry leaders and peers in a welcoming and highly professional environment.

The event's schedule includes numerous networking opportunities and dedicated areas for collaborative activities, including Sip and Socialize events, discussion roundtables, an engaging PhD poster program featuring 15 of academia's most promising research projects, the QuantMinds International Hackathon sponsored by CompatibL, a Women in Quant Breakfast, panel discussions and an exciting Mentorship program connecting entry-level and junior-level quants with experienced leaders.

The content-rich agenda will encompass captivating presentations by industry experts, illuminating panel discussions on a range of highly relevant topics, roundtable discussions and in-depth explorations of subjects including digital assets, FX and commodities, equities, interest rates and more.

The four-day conference will begin with a day of Summits and Workshops on Monday, November 13th, offering cutting-edge educational opportunities across five streams, including LLMs and Advanced ML Summit, Quant Invest Summit, Fundamentals of Machine Learning Workshop, Latest in Volatility Modeling Workshop and the QuantMinds Hackathon. The main conference will span three highly informative days, commencing on Tuesday, November 14th, and concluding on Thursday, November 16th.

Each day of the main conference will delve into specialized streams, covering topics such as Derivatives and Volatility, Alpha Investing, Model Risk and Liquidity, Climate Finance and ESG, Portfolio Optimization, Credit Risk, Computational Finance, ML, Trading (Algo and Systematic), Risk, Liquidity, Regulation and Clearing, and Inflation and Interest Rates.

The conference will feature over 165 distinguished thought leaders, including Jim Gatheral, Presidential Professor of Mathematics at Baruch College, CUNY; Chandni Bhan, Global Chief Risk Officer at Wise; Anton Merlushkin, Managing Director, Global Head of Quantitative Analysis and Technology at Credit Suisse; Jessica James, Managing Director, Senior Quantitative Researcher at Commerzbank AG; Stefano Pasquali, Managing Director, Head of Liquidity and Trading Research at BlackRock; and Leif Andersen, Global co-Head of Quantitative Strategies Group at Bank of America. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights rarely available to the public and seek specific guidance related to their own research or organization.

The conference takes on special significance as it focuses on the rapidly evolving landscape of quantitative finance. In the face of ongoing central bank policies, concerns about prolonged higher interest rates, the specter of resurgent inflation, the complex challenges of geopolitical fragmentation and climate change impacts, and a comprehensive understanding of the latest quantitative methodologies, attendance at the event provides a valuable edge in portfolio optimization, hedging, risk assessment and the discovery of asymmetric opportunities.

Informa’s QuantMinds International event offers a unique opportunity to explore and network in the ever-changing macroeconomic and financial landscape. The event's dynamic and friendly atmosphere will enable attendees to seek synergies with distinguished thought leaders, engage in meaningful conversations with experts from various sectors, and build lasting connections and valuable partnerships in the heart of London, the world's leading financial center.

QuantMinds International is an essential event for finance students and industry professionals alike.

For additional event details, visit https://informaconnect.com/quantminds-international/

Informa PLC

Informa is a leading international events, digital services and academic knowledge group.

We're here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

Informa is listed on London Stock Exchange and a member of FTSE 100, with 11,000 colleagues working in more than 30 countries.