Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size USD 206.08 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to reach USD 206.08 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to expand rapidly. This rapid growth is attributable to the rising demand for high information mobility. In certain contexts, a patient’s medical data can be conveniently synced and exchanged simultaneously by multiple health care facilities by implementing cloud services. This enhances doctors’ capabilities to provide patients with better medical care.

Consequently, patient information is widely accessible through application of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, increasing government initiatives are expected to fuel the demand for healthcare cloud computing during the forecast period. In order to implement innovative technologies, such as electronic health records, governments of countries around the world focus on providing healthcare infrastructure with financial advantages. Government agencies are willing to take a faster direction in the traditionally slow healthcare system, realizing that emerging technology will boost patient care. Furthermore, the increasing application of could computing in Big Data analysis is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, workflow issues are anticipated to hinder the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in Report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 25.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 17.9% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 206.08 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global market for healthcare cloud computing is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the market. Key market players are well-equipped with significant manufacturing resources and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the top players in the healthcare cloud computing market are:

Koninklijke Philips NV Microsoft Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc. Infosys Limited Omnicell, Inc. CitiusTech Inc. Salesforce.com, Inc. Sectra AB Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)



In July 2020, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation extended a mutual partnership to develop cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and to enable cloud-based healthcare IT services to be built and deployed more widely. The partnership will support Allscripts' cloud-based electronic health record Sunrise, make Microsoft the solution interface provider, and create new potential for co-innovation to transform healthcare with smarter, more scalable innovations.

In July 2019, Red Hat, Inc. was acquired by International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). The deal will position IBM as the leading provider of hybrid clouds and boost IBM's exponential growth process, extending Red Hat's open-source development to a wide customer base. Besides, IBM and Red Hat would offer next-generation hybrid multi-cloud systems jointly.

Key Highlights of Report

In March 2020, Sectra AB entered into a contract to offer its radiology imaging solutions as a cloud service to Region Halland, a Sweden-based healthcare provider. The new facility would have a single radiology IT facility, whereby images and data would be made available in the country, with Sectra taking responsibility for the system's operations.

During the forecast period, the hybrid cloud segment is estimated to expand steadily i.e. at a CAGR of 17.8%. A hybrid cloud consists of two or three clouds, all of which continue to be distinct. Deployment of the hybrid cloud can integrate new technologies while retaining distinct information and applications.

During the forecast period, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the benefits of improved optimization, multi-leaning efficiency, and centralized management.

The non-clinical information systems segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increasing usage in different applications in the health care sector, such as fraud detection, operational management, and account management.

The healthcare providers segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the advantages of integrating cloud computing in healthcare organizations, such as cost savings, convenience of information sharing, exposure to Big Data analysis, patient data ownership, and telehealth capability.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market on the basis of cloud type, service, application, price model, end-user, and region.

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Platform-as-a-Service Infrastructure-as-a-Service Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Non-clinical Information Systems Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pay-as-you-go Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



