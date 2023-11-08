SharpLink Gaming to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven fan activation and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Rob Phythian, SharpLink’s Chief Executive Officer, and Robert DeLucia, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to IR@sharplink.com no later than Monday, November 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Webcast Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2761/49421



The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact IR@sharplink.com.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink’s proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company’s ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company’s products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

