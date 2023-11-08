Fujifilm Granted Authority to Operate its Synapse® 7x Enterprise Imaging Platform on U.S. Department of Defense Networks

Lexington, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced that Synapse® 7x – the company’s next-generation enterprise imaging platform – has been granted a Risk Management Framework (RMF) and Authority to Operate (ATO) on U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks.

The ATO was awarded to Fujifilm for its upgraded platform after nearly five years of operating on the company’s earlier platform - Synapse® 5.

Synapse 7x unites data and imaging from radiology, mammography, cardiology, 3D and other enterprise imaging solutions on server-side rendering technology that is both hardware independent as well as cloud deployable. With Synapse 7x, organizations within the DoD network will be able to access a PACS platform that extends across the enterprise, an expansion from a radiology specific PACS platforms.

“The US Government standards for security are extremely high, demonstrating Fujifilm has exceeded the strictest expectations for securing our technology,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We are proud to have earned the ATO for our Synapse 7x Enterprise Imaging technology, which is poised to improve data access throughout the Military Health System.”

The DoD’s RMF provides a process that integrates security and risk management activities into the system development life cycle. The risk-based approach to security control selection and specification considers effectiveness, efficiency, and constraints due to applicable laws, directives, executive orders, policies, standards, and regulations.

Click here to learn more about Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which will be available for demonstration at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America exhibition, booth 1929.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.