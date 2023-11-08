Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation annual gala and stroll enlivens State Street

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Loop Alliance is pleased to announce the Let the Good Times Stroll Annual Gala gathered over 350 key Loop stakeholders and civic luminaries along State Street for a lively, New Orleans style second line parade along State Street from Couch Place alley to the Palmer House, a Hilton hotel. Event attendees assembled in Couch Place alley for a brief cocktail reception before stepping off along State Street sidewalks led by Chicago brass band, Windy City Ramblers.

The Let the Good Times Stroll gala took place on Friday, Oct. 20 at Couch Place Alley and the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, featuring a second line parade by Windy City Ramblers; cocktails and dancing; and performances by SamBrazilian, Davina and the Vagabonds and DJ Lady D. The annual event generated more than $236,000 to support Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation initiatives including Sundays on State , The Gateway and more.

“Bringing the Big Easy to the City of Broad Shoulders only further enhanced the Loop’s unique nature of iconic architecture surrounded by unknown surprises around every corner,” said Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance. “Let the Good Times Stroll brought joy to not only our gala attendees, but to the many Chicagoans and visitors along State Street who cheered and took photos of us along the way. The event showcased the cities’ sister spirit of resiliency through music, dance and culture while creating a lively atmosphere of fellowship and fundraising.”

Let the Good Times Stroll was presented by Pressure Washing Systems with support from Gold Sponsors Brightview Landscape Services, ComEd, Hard Surface Finishers, Hiltons of Chicago, Wintrust, and Yellowstone Landscape; and additional support from ABC7 Chicago/WLS-TV, Acadia Realty Trust, Auditorium Theatre, Bannerville, Broadway In Chicago, CIBC, CIRCLE Foundation, Concorde New Media, DL3 Realty, Draper and Kramer, EQ Office, Faegre Drinker, Heron Agency, The Joffrey Ballet, JW Marriott Chicago, Macy’s, Mid-America Real Estate Group, Millennium Garages, Millennium Park Plaza, Morningstar, Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, and Semmer Landscape.

About Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation

The Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) affiliate organization that pushes the limits of what a downtown can be for its residents, workers and visitors. The Foundation seeks to enrich the Loop's public spaces through artistic expression and free cultural programming. By building a connection between people and the places they share, the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation hopes to create an inclusive downtown environment that fosters creativity and enhances the Loop's appeal to the people and businesses that are a part of it. For more information, please visit LoopChicago.com/Foundation .

