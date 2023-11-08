Global Mammography Workstations Market Size USD 247.33 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mammography workstations market is projected to reach value of USD 247.33 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for mammography workstations is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about breast cancer care. Increasing demand for multimodality diagnostic solutions is anticipated to promote growth of the global mammography workstations market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising government investments in research and development to develop innovative technologies for early detection of breast cancer are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the global mammography workstations market is expected to be restrained by higher cost of diagnostic imaging devices during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the report.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 110.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.8% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 247.33 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Modality, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global market for mammography workstations is consolidated, with a few large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Some of the top players operating in the mammography workstations market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. EIZO Corporation Sectra AB Esaote SpA Carestream Health, Inc. Siemens AG Hologic, Inc. Barco NV Konica Minolta, Inc. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.



In August 2020, Intact Vascular, Inc. was acquired by Koninklijke Philips N.V. The deal would enable Philips to extend its existing pipeline of image-guided treatments.

In September 2018, Focal Therapeutics, Inc. was acquired by Hologic, Inc. The deal adds the advanced BioZorb marker of Focal to the breast health product range of Hologic. BioZorb is an implantable 3D marker that enables doctors to resolve the difficulties in breast-conserving treatment. The deal would strengthen Hologic’s presence in a lucrative industry for breast health.

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2018, Faxitron Bioptics, LLC was acquired by Hologic, Inc. The acquisition extends Hologic's product line for breast health and strengthens the company's position in the field of breast healthcare services.

The standalone segment is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period, due to the streamlined integration mechanism with digital medical imaging systems such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT). Standalone workstations are often used as an image repository under low-volume conditions for viewing, preserving, and sharing patient evaluations. This factor is expected to fuel the segment throughout the forecast period.

Due to the growing adoption of advanced imaging, the advanced imaging segment is projected to expand substantially in the near future, as advanced imaging can significantly improve the diagnosis of breast cancer by offering a clearer view of the dense breast tissue.

Due to rising awareness about breast care centers among women with breast cancer led by the facilities offered by these centers ranging from diagnosis to prevention cycle, the breast care centers segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest rate. Growing elderly population and rising awareness about early detection of breast cancer are key factors driving the market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market based on modality, application, end-use, and region.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Standalone Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Advanced Imaging Diagnostic Screening Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Academia Hospitals Breast Care Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



