Foresight Research: Automotive Public Relations is the most effective communication for influencing the new vehicle buying decision

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articles or news stories in print or electronic media are the most effective communication influencing buyers – higher than digital and TV – and even the dealer experience. When comparing the typical public relations budget to the marketing budget the PR budget is significant, but Foresight Research calls it a marketing “best buy.”



So, to back this statement up, some facts are presented. In 2023 Foresight Research surveyed over 4,700 new car and truck buyers. Respondents were asked what marketing communications channel(s) influenced them to buy their new vehicle. 39% of all buyers responded that articles or news stories were extremely or very influential. Among all buyers, digital and TV advertising were a little more often influential – 52% for digital and 40% for TV advertising. But a whopping 77% of buyers exposed to PR were extremely or highly influenced by those articles or stories. For TV that number is 40% and for the internet 58%. TV and digital have more reach but are not as effective. Given that - the PR budgets are a marketing “best buy.”

Drilling down on the PR exposure more facts are presented. When buyers recalled exposure to PR – Foresight Research asked where they got that exposure. 8% of all buyers say that they remember seeing only print article(s) about the vehicle they bought. While 46% recall seeing only digital. Another46% recalled both digital and print. Of course, they also used other forms of communication such as: brochures, experiential events and auto shows to name a few. In addition - to put the icing on the cake- buyers influenced by PR were also more often influenced by the other forms of communication. So, when you put it all together, there really is synergism.

For 2023 this affordable a new report is now available from Foresight Research that does a deep dive into the power of automotive public relations. Visit the website, e-mail, or call for more information or a presentation of the findings.

Since 1998, Foresight Research has been providing consumer insights and marketing metrics to support marketing strategies and best practices for the automotive industry. Foresight Research is a recognized leader in measuring auto shows, experiential marketing/sponsored events, as well as automotive public relations, vehicle accessories and motorsports.

