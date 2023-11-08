Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size USD 5.29 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare supply chain management market is projected to reach value of USD 5.29 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Supply chain management in the healthcare sector encompasses resource procurement, supplies management, and distribution of goods and services to healthcare providers as well as patients. Implementation of mobile-based supply chain management in the healthcare sector is estimated to augment the market in the next few years.

Another factor driving the healthcare supply chain management market is increasing workload on healthcare providers to work efficiently and increase profitability. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market. These solutions are used to track, record, and trace delivery of the drugs that are shipped.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/422

Healthcare supply chain management is highly complex, which restrains the market. Increasing regulatory requirements, inadequate reporting of data, poor standardization of products, and lack of automation throughout the entire process also hamper the market. However, substantial growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. Healthcare supply chain management aids in financial management, smooth flow of information throughout the entire supply chain, and labor optimization.

Segments Covered in Report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 2.04 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.6% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5.29 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, delivery mode, end-user, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey. Key companies profiled SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/422

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global market for healthcare supply chain management is fairly fragmented, with numerous small- as well as medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global market. Manufacturers operating in the market are desegregated across the value chain. Key companies operating in the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare supply chain management market are:

SAP SE

Oracle

Tecsys Inc.

Cardinal Health

Epicor

Infor

Global Healthcare Exchange

McKesson Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Cerner

Strategic Development

In December 2020, Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced the acquisition of ABS Vaccines, thereby expanding its product/service portfolio. The acquisition would strengthen Sterling’s objective to provide an innovative solution that would increase efficiency across the healthcare sector.

In December 2020, LogiNext announced the launch of a COVID-19 tracking platform and vaccine supply chain management. Reliable supply chain management is the need of the hour when several regions are witnessing increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/422

Key Highlights of Report



The warehouse management software for healthcare eliminates the need for paper files, manual data entry, and forms by automation of records that determine how medical inventory is stored, received, and used. The software helps in controlling medical inventory and procedures related to management of inventory levels.

Cloud computing offers cost flexibility and it has potential to reduce the overall healthcare cost. High capital expenditure can be eliminated, as there is no need for installation and maintenance.

Europe held the second-largest market share in the global healthcare supply chain management market in 2019. The European Commission made it a priority to approve a legislation about Unique Device Identification (UDI) medical devices. Growth in availability of counterfeit drugs has also propelled the market in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Software Purchasing Management Software Procurement Software Strategic Sourcing Software Supply Management Software Capital Purchasing Software Transportation Management Software Inventory Management Software Warehouse Management Software Implant Management Software Order Management Software Consignment Management Software Tissue Management Software Hardware Barcodes & Barcode Scanners RFID Tags & Readers Systems Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) On-premises Delivery Cloud-based Delivery

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Manufacturers Providers Distributors

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Probiotics and Creams, Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements and Drugs), By Application (Digestive Health, Immune Health, Women’s Health, Oral Health, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Clinical Perinatal Software Market By Product Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End-User, Forecasts to 2027

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Type (Therapeutics, Regenerative Medicine, and Diagnostics), By Application (Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, and Cardiovascular Diseases), By Nanomolecule, and By Region Forecast To 2030

Medical Supplies Market By Type, By Application (Urology, Wound Care, Radiology, Respiratory, Infection Control, Cardiology, IVD, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market By Product, By Type, By Method (Etest Method, Disk Diffusion, Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments, Genotyping Methods), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights