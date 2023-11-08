Season Health Receives Recognition for Proven Clinical Outcomes in Diabetes and Food-as-Medicine Certification

Austin, TX, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Season Health, an integrated Food-as-Medicine platform that combines evidence-based clinical care with access to affordable medically-tailored meals and groceries, today announced that it has received an Outcomes Validation and FoodMed Certification from Validation Institute.

Season received an Outcomes Validation for its integrated clinical program focused on preventing and managing diabetes. During the 90-day intervention, members met with Season Health Registered Dietitians (an average of 3.2 times), participated in an accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) program, and used Season’s food marketplace platform and personalized nutrition prescriptions to procure medically-tailored pre-made meals and groceries. Additionally, members were given $50 per month in credits to spend on healthy food via the Season platform.

The analysis showed that Season members with pre-diabetes or diabetes decreased or maintained their blood glucose levels over the course of the program, and demonstrated both engagement and increased self-management of their conditions.

“Today, one in 10 Americans has diabetes, and that number is projected to rapidly grow in the next five to 10 years. It is the most urgent health crisis of our time,” said Season’s CEO, Josh Hix. “Addressing this issue and driving improved health outcomes requires more than just access to healthy food for those facing diabetes – it requires ongoing clinical support, nutrition and food education, and culturally-sensitive care. That is what Season provides.”

Key outcomes highlighted in the report include:

Members whose initial HbA1c was at or above 9 points lowered their level by an average of 1.8 points

Members whose baseline HbA1c was at or above 8 points lowered their level by an average of 1.3 points

Thirty-eight percent of the members improved their blood glucose levels by at least 0.5%, improving their health status

Twenty-three percent of the members with diabetes had their level at or below 7 at baseline and remained at that level at 90 days

Members improved in their knowledge and self-management of their condition, with average quiz scores in the education program of 88.8% at the start of the program increasing to 95.4% at 90 days

“As an independent, objective third-party organization, Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services,” said Benny DiCecca, Validation Institute CEO & President. “Our review found that Season Health members achieved meaningful health outcomes – better health outcomes – and we are proud to validate Season for this accomplishment and for becoming FoodMed Certified.”

Season is now one of only two Food as Medicine programs that have undergone Validation Institute’s extensive, evidence-based review, with clear measurement standards.

FoodMed’s members collaborate to research and identify more proven, outcomes-driven Food-as-Medicine programs across healthcare by leveraging Validation Institute's data insights alongside the diverse healthcare expertise of its members. This certification provides added transparency, improved decision-making for employers, healthcare organizations, and patients.

To learn more about Season’s Outcomes Validation, download the report here.

To learn more about FoodMed Certification, read the press release here.

About Season Health

Season Health is the only integrated Food-as-Medicine Platform that drives engagement, health outcomes and total cost of care reduction for individuals, health plans and employers across populations. By combining evidence-based clinical care with access to affordable medically-tailored meals and groceries, Season empowers individuals and their families to make informed, sustainable choices, measurably improving both health outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at www.seasonhealth.com

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Needham, MA the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. Learn more at www.validationinstitute.com





