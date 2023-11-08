Poppy Seeds Market to Reach USD 298.6 Million by 2032, With a CAGR of 3.8%- By PMI

Covina, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppy seeds are also called as ‘Khus Khus’ in India and are known by various names across different regions. They are obtained from poppy plant Papaver somniferum which are considered to be rich in nutrients.

Market Overview

Poppy seeds are tiny, oil-rich seeds that are derived from the poppy flower. They are a popular ingredient in baking and confectionery products, as well as in savory dishes. Poppy seeds are also used in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

The poppy seed market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized players. Some of the leading players in the market include Karlovo Foods, Mundus Agri, Schipke International, Poppy Seed Hungary, and Royal Dutch Poppy Seed Growers.

Key Highlights

In February 2016, New York Bakery Co., launched new poppy seed bagel. The poppy seed as a huge popular bagel choice in New York City which has created lucrative opportunities for the company to develop new poppy seed bagel product.

Report Attribute Details Poppy Seed Market Value (2022) US$ 209.1 Million



Poppy Seed Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 298.6 Million



Poppy Seed Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)



3.8% No. of Pages 172 Report coverage



Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Market Drivers

The rising demand for poppy seeds in bakery and confectionery applications is driving market growth. Poppy seeds are a popular ingredient in bread, cakes, pastries, and other baked goods. They are also used in icings, glazes, and fillings.

The growing popularity of poppy seeds as a healthy food ingredient is also contributing to market growth. Poppy seeds are a good source of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and iron.

The increasing demand for poppy seeds in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. The global food and beverage industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is being driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences.

Pros and Cons

Pros of Poppy Seeds: Wide variety of health benefits such as to regulate blood pressure, aids in digestion, prevent ulcers and enhance cardiovascular system. Further, growing popularity in bagels, pudding and tarts.

Cons of Poppy Seeds: Side-effects such as drowsiness and sleep. Low-production and high cost hampered market growth.

Market Challenges

The poppy seed market faces a number of challenges, including:

The low entry barriers to the market

The price sensitivity of the market

The quality of poppy seeds

The seasonal demand for poppy seeds

Market Opportunities

There are a number of opportunities for growth in the global poppy seed market, including:

The growing demand for poppy seeds in emerging markets

The development of new poppy seed products

The increasing use of poppy seeds in organic and natural food products

Regional Analysis

Europe is the largest market for poppy seeds, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. The rising demand for poppy seeds in bakery and confectionery applications is driving market growth in Europe. The growing popularity of poppy seeds as a healthy food ingredient is also contributing to market growth in Asia Pacific. The increasing demand for poppy seeds in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive market growth in North America in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Poppy Seeds Market includes, Sokol and Company, Bio Nutrition Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Unifood cs s.r.o., Frontier Natural Products Co-op., Woodland Foods, Olivenation LLC., Belmar A.S., Bata Food, P.P.H.U. Kampol and others.

Conclusion

The poppy seed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032. The rising demand for poppy seeds in bakery and confectionery applications, the growing popularity of poppy seeds as a healthy food ingredient, and the increasing demand for poppy seeds in the food and beverage industry are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

