ThinkOn Ranked Number 456 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc. today announced it has been ranked No. 456 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. ThinkOn grew 264% percent during this period.



ThinkOn’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Craig McLellan, credits ThinkOn’s exceptional team of innovative, partner-and-solution focused Thinkers with the company’s 264% revenue growth. “We are proud to have secured a place on the Deloitte Fast 500™ ranking for the third consecutive year. Secure data services play a vital role in business continuity and resilience, and this ranking, the result of our continued growth, underscores our unwavering commitment to meeting crucial industry demand. Our success is a collective effort, and I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire ThinkOn team, our partners, and our customers for their role in helping us achieve this recognition.”

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and US technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least USD $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least USD $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

ThinkOn is a cloud services provider focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. The company is VMware Cloud Verified, a VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner, a Veeam Platinum Partner, a Dell Technologies Gold Partner, and holds a PBMM Framework Agreement. With data center locations across North America, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn is the only Canadian CSP capable of offering complete data sovereignty to the Government of Canada. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your data like it’s their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

About ThinkOn

Think On, Inc. is a cloud services provider with a global data center footprint. They work with a global network of value-add resellers and partners to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS), and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. www.thinkon.com

For further information: (press only) contact Vanessa Grantcharova, Brand Marketing Manager, Think On, Inc. 1-844-888-4465 vanessa.grantcharova@thinkon.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 US-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.