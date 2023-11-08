Global Water Storage Systems Market Size USD 32.14 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water storage systems market is likely to be valued at USD 32.14 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing government initiatives regarding water conservation led by rising water scarcity in developing economies. The increasing number of commercial buildings led by rise in the number of office spaces is boosting the demand for drinking water and water storage systems. Rapid urbanization and growing population in developing economies are driving the demand for drinking water in both urban and rural areas. This, in turn, is fueling the water storage systems market. Moreover, the rising need for fresh water for high-intensity farming has boosted the demand for water storage systems. However, high installation cost of water storage systems is likely to restrain the water storage systems market during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 16.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.7% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 32.14 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, material, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Synalloy Corporation, CST Industries, Inc., Mcdermott International, Inc., AG Growth International Inc., BH Tank, Caldwell Tanks, Sintex Plastics Technology Limited, Fiber Technology Corporation, Snyder Industries and Containment Solutions, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The water storage systems market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global market. Manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research and development activities. Some of the prominent players in the water storage systems market are:

Synalloy Corporation

CST Industries, Inc.

Mcdermott International, Inc.

AG Growth International Inc.

BH Tank

Caldwell Tanks

Sintex Plastics Technology Limited

Fiber Technology Corporation

Snyder Industries

Containment Solutions, Inc.

In January 2019, AG Growth International, Inc. acquired Improtech Ltd., which is a Canada-based provider of engineering solutions to the food & beverages industry. Acquisition of Improtech Ltd. is expected to help AG Growth International, Inc. strengthen its product portfolio and add complementary engineering capabilities, enhancing the company’s ability to provide complete engineering solutions to a diverse customer base.

Key Highlights of Report

In March 2019, AG Growth International, Inc. announced to have completely acquired Milltec Machinery Limited for USD 109.5 Million. The acquisition is expected to help AG Growth International; Inc. expand its controls, technology, and project management capabilities in the near future.

The rainwater harvesting & collection segment held the second-largest market share of 16.3% in 2019. Reduction in the amount of rainfall is driving the rainwater harvesting & collection segment.

The concrete material-based water tanks segment accounted for the largest market share of the water storage systems market in 2019. The cost-effectiveness associated with concrete material-based water tanks and low maintenance costs of these tanks are augmenting the segment.

The residential segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of plastic material-based water storage systems among residential consumers.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global water storage systems market in 2019. Increasing adoption of plastic material-based water tanks by residential consumers in the region is likely to drive the water storage systems market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global water storage systems market based on application, material, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection Rainwater Harvesting & Collection On-site Water & Wastewater Collection Potable Water Storage System Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Plastic Concrete Fiberglass Steel Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Commercial Municipal Residential Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



