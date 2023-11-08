Reconstituted Juice Market projected to reach USD 19.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Reconstituted Juice Market , by Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Fruit Type (Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits, Berry Fruits, Stone Fruits and Others), By Packaging (Retail, Bottle, Can, Tetra Pak and Bulk), By End-use (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, Household and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, e-Retail and Others), and Region.

Market Overview

Reconstituted juice presents a cost-effective alternative for consumers when compared to freshly squeezed or not-from-concentrate juices. The process of removing water from the juice and later reconstituting it facilitates efficient transportation and storage, leading to cost savings. Convenience and availability also play crucial roles, as reconstituted juice can be stored for extended periods without spoilage, ensuring consumers have access to juice whenever needed. Its prolonged shelf life proves advantageous for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, allowing for improved inventory management. Additionally, the global sourcing of fruits ensures a consistent availability of various juice flavors throughout the year. The flexibility in product variety and flavors, along with its suitability for commercial settings, contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, reconstituted juice promotes sustainability by reducing food waste through the utilization of imperfect or unsuitable fruits.

Major vendors in the global Reconstituted Juice market - Pepsico Ltd., The Daily Juice Company, S.M. Jaleel & Co. Ltd., Citrus World, Inc., Citrosuco S.A., Nestlé S.A., Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Lemon Concentrate S.L., Frunutex Sp. Z O.O., Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag., 5.M. Jaleel & Co. Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Campbell Soup Company (V8 Brand), Sunny Delight Beverages, Langer Juice Company and Others.

Growing Awareness Of The Health Benefits Of Reconstituted Juice

The reconstituted juice market is experiencing a notable shift driven by a growing awareness of the health benefits associated with these beverages. Consumers are increasingly recognizing that reconstituted juices, when fortified with additional vitamins and minerals, can offer a convenient and nutritious alternative to freshly squeezed options. This heightened awareness aligns with a broader trend towards health and wellness, where individuals are actively seeking products that not only provide flavor and convenience but also contribute positively to their overall well-being. As the perception of reconstituted juices evolves, manufacturers are responding by emphasizing the nutritional value of their products. Fortification processes are being refined to retain and even enhance the natural goodness of fruits, addressing concerns about potential nutrient loss during reconstitution. This growing awareness is not only influencing consumer choices but also shaping the product development strategies of companies within the reconstituted juice market. As health-conscious consumers continue to prioritize nutritional content in their beverage choices, the market is poised for further growth driven by a deeper appreciation for the positive impact of reconstituted juices on personal health and wellness.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Favourable government policies

Growing popularity of cold-pressed juices

Opportunities:

Rising popularity of online ordering and delivery

Focus on clean-label products

Increasing demand for premium and functional juices

In the dynamic landscape of the reconstituted juice market, there is a discernible surge in demand for premium and functional juices. Consumers are progressively seeking beverages that not only offer refreshment but also boast unique flavors, high-quality ingredients, and added health benefits. This shift is indicative of a more discerning consumer base that values a premium experience and is willing to invest in products that go beyond basic hydration. The demand for functional juices, enriched with vitamins, antioxidants, and other health-promoting elements, reflects a broader trend towards wellness-focused consumption. Consumers are drawn to reconstituted juices that not only taste good but also contribute positively to their health and lifestyle. This trend is prompting manufacturers to innovate in terms of both flavor profiles and nutritional enhancements, creating a market environment where premium and functional juices are gaining significant traction. As the market responds to this demand for elevated and health-conscious beverage options, the segment for premium and functional reconstituted juices is likely to continue its upward trajectory, shaping the industry's landscape in the foreseeable future.

The market for Reconstituted Juice is dominated by North America.

In 2023, the Reconstituted Juice market in North America secured a prominent share. The North American market for reconstituted juice has been steadily growing in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and healthy beverage options. Factors such as busy lifestyles, heightened awareness of health, and higher disposable income have contributed to the rising popularity of reconstituted juices in the region. North America accounts for the majority of global market revenue. Additionally, the Canadian market is experiencing growth, influenced by factors like a growing health-conscious population, changing food preferences, and an expanding overall population. In summary, the North American reconstituted juice market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, fueled by factors like evolving consumer preferences, heightened health awareness, and increasing disposable income.

On the other hand, In the Asia Pacific region, consumers are seeking convenient ready-to-drink beverages to align with their fast-paced lifestyles and the increasing urbanization trend. Reconstituted juices offer a practical solution for busy individuals, being easy to carry, store, and enjoy on the go. Customers in Asia Pacific are willing to invest more in premium and health-conscious beverages. While reconstituted juices may come with a higher price tag compared to other types of packaged juices, they are perceived as a healthier option. Furthermore, the expansion of modern retail channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores has significantly enhanced the distribution of reconstituted juice in recent years. As a result, finding reconstituted juices has become more convenient for consumers in the Asia Pacific region.

The Citrus fruit Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on fruit type, the market is segmented citrus fruits, tropical fruits, berry fruits, stone fruits and others. In 2023, Citrus fruits emerged as the predominant segment in the Reconstituted Juice Market by fruit type, holding a significant market share. This dominance can be attributed to various factors, including the widespread popularity of citrus fruits globally, their frequent inclusion in reconstituted juices, the diverse range of citrus fruits available allowing for the creation of a wide array of reconstituted juice products, their year-round availability providing a consistent fruit source for manufacturers, and the nutritional benefits of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in citrus fruits promoting health. While Citrus fruits currently lead the by fruit type segment, the anticipated growth of other segments like tropical fruits, berry fruits, and stone fruits is driven by increasing consumer demand for exotic flavors and healthier beverage options.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, PepsiCo announced its partnership with the Rainforest Alliance to support sustainable agriculture practices in its reconstituted juice supply chain.

In August 2023, Del Monte launched its new line of organic reconstituted juices in the United States.

In July 2023, Tropicana unveiled its new packaging design for its reconstituted juice products, which features more sustainable materials and a cleaner look.

