Associa H.R.W. Management Demonstrates “Heart And Soul” With Corporate Book Drive Promoting Children’s Literacy

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management (HRW), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Raleigh, Fayetteville, and East Coast areas of North Carolina, recently held its 1st Annual Book Fair to promote children’s literacy. The company’s Heart and Soul social events committee planned the book fair which collected 168 new and used books. The event was highlighted by a “Guess Who Donated This Book” contest, the winner of which received a Barnes & Noble gift card. At the end of the day, the donated books were boxed up and delivered to the 501(C)3 non-profit New Kids on the Books literacy project.

New Kids on the Books (NKOTB) was started in 2019 by Suzanne and Dave Lucey to provide reading materials to children in need throughout Wake Forest County and the surrounding communities. They provide local kids with new books via donations to schools, teachers, and other local organizations. NKOTB is also working to set up a Read With Me program where area high school students volunteer to spend time reading with at-risk elementary school students. Only 65% of students in Wake County Public Schools tested proficient in English Language Arts / Reading Performance. Children who aren’t reading on level by the end of 3rd grade are at increased risk of dropping out of high school. NKOTB wants to reach every child in the area to make sure they CAN read, and then LOVE to read.

This was the first book fair hosted by H.R.W.’s Heart and Soul committee. It proved highly popular, with many team members experiencing the nostalgia of similar book fairs as school kids, while helping benefit a worthy local charity. The company plans to make the book fair an annual event.

