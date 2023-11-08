Truxton Trust Names Beverly Conley as SVP, Client Experience & Investment Operations Manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton has promoted Beverly Conley to the role of Client Experience & Investment Operations Manager to assist in the rapidly growing success and capabilities of Truxton’s Wealth team. Additionally, she will have the officer title of Senior Vice President.



Drew Mallory, Senior Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer, said, “Beverly has long established herself as a central figure in our Wealth Management business. Beverly’s new role will leverage her considerable experience and technical expertise to further enhance our client experience and investment management operations. We are confident our clients and team will benefit greatly from Beverly’s leadership in this new role.”

Mrs. Conley joined Truxton in 2004 and has previously served as Vice President, Investment Operations Manager.

About Truxton

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.