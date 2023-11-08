Global Dewatering Equipment Market Size USD 7,073.59 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 7,073.59 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to the rising demand for minimization of water footprint worldwide. Growth of the global population is leading to higher consumption of water and the resultant water stress in several regions.

Various businesses and enterprises emphasizing measurement and minimization of water footprint are facing new challenges, due to the growing population worldwide. Issues associated with increasing water insecurity, water resource contamination, and flooding are pushing wastewater treatment plants to deploy dewatering equipment to effectively retrieve wastewater from sewage and help meet the rising water demand. According to statistics published by the United Nations, about 80.0% of sewage is disposed of without treatment at present.

Dewatering of underground pits and controlling groundwater is an essential task of several open quarries and underground mines. Mine dewatering activity encompasses interrupting/collecting surface water and groundwater inflows and driving them away to create operationally effective dry conditions in the mining areas. Thus, rise in mining activities is likely to boost the demand for dewatering equipment in the near future.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 4,189.1 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 4.1% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7,073.59 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, technology, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

Major players operating in the dewatering equipment market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the dewatering equipment market are:

Strategic Development

In October 2019, Holland Pump Company, a company involved in providing dewatering solutions, announced the acquisition of Alpha Pump & Equipment, Inc. The move is intended to provide Holland Pump with updated product and engineering proficiencies so that it can cater to industrial production facilities and expand its presence in the greater Gulf Coast region.

Key Highlights of Report

Removal of excess water from packaging products, such as metal cans and PET bottles, enables effective crushing, leading to less space usage and reduced transportation costs.

A dewatering equipment fitted with canvas tarp is employed for liquid containment, ensuring that no other contaminants, debris, and precipitation get mixed with the sludge. This dewatering equipment is generally deployed at construction project sites.

Use of dewatering equipment in the pharmaceutical sector is likely to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period. On-site hospital sewage treatment produces sludge containing pathogens at a high concentration. This sludge is anaerobically digested to remove pathogens.

The dewatering equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the most rapid rate from 2020 to 2027, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. According to recent statistics, the urban population in Asia Pacific is estimated to increase by over 50.0% by 2030 from the current level. Also, strict standards regarding wastewater and sludge disposal and limited availability of landfills are driving the market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dewatering equipment market in terms of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Sludge Dewatering Equipment Plastic Dewatering Equipment Paper Dewatering Equipment Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Belt Presses Centrifuges Drying Beds Filter Presses Vacuum Filters Sludge Lagoons Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Industrial Refineries Mining Chemical Petroleum Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Textile Others Municipal Commercial Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

