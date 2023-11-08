Global Food Certification Market to Reach USD 9.15 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food certification market is estimated to reach value of USD 9.15 billion by 2032, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on consuming processed foods, seafood, beverages, and substitutes for different products is a vital factor driving the market.

Halal certification, issued by the Halal Institute, is an obligatory food certification typically required in countries of the Middle East This certification is mostly used for consumption of meat, poultry, and seafood, as it is consumed in almost every country. Higher emphasis on the Halal certification in Middle East Countries and Asian Countries has driven the market predominantly. The food certification market report provides the details related to the recent developments, trade norms, detailed analysis of imports and exports, and market share. The consumption pattern of consumers is currently shifting toward processed foods obtained from farms.

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. Due to the increase in safety standards worldwide and to sustain the growing competition, organizations are applying for food certification.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 4.36 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9.15 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, type, risk, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled DEKRA, Lloyd's Register, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The market for food certification is mostly consolidated, with several conglomerates as well as medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a significant share of the global market. Key players operating in the food certification market are desegregated across the value chain. These companies are well-equipped with extensive production facilities and they are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market are:

Lloyd's Register (U.K.)

DEKRA

Intertek

International Certification Ltd

Asure Quality

Bureau Veritas

DNV

Eurofins

TQ Cert

TUV SUD

Strategic Development

According to a survey conducted by ISO, certifications issued by regulatory bodies (members of International Accreditation Forum), the number of ISO 14001 certifications has risen by 8%, surpassing the threshold of 3 lacs certificates, while 4,200 organizations have been accredited with the ISO 9001 certification.

In November 2019, Bureau Veritas completed the procedure of acquiring Q Certificazioni S.r.l., an Italy-based independent certification body specializing in organic certification. This would help Bureau Veritas enter the market for food certification in Italy.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to provide better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

In September 2020, Control Union Certifications acquired Finotrol Oy, which provides professional product certification. Control Union would take over the share capital of Finotrol Oy. After this acquisition, brand-new certifications would be enabled in the Scandinavian and Baltic regions.

The food certification market is often interrupted by the U.S government, . The United States of America Government has launched SQF (Safe Food Quality), GlobalGAP, and BRC (British Retail Consortium). Among these, SFQ is a globally accepted program, trusted by organizations. It is tough to obtain this certification, as rigorous checks to meet the consumer standards must be performed to obtain it. After the certification, consumers’ trust in organizations and brands increases.

In September 2020, ALS included its new food laboratory in the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) satellite program, with an aim to expand its testing and certification services.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook $1 Processed Meat and Poultry Organic Food Dairy Products Seafood Beverages Infant Foods Others

Type Outlook $1$1 ISO 22000 Halal Kosher SQF FSSAI BRC Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) High Risk Low Risks

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



