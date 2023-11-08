Revolution Medicines and EQRx Stockholders Approve EQRx Acquisition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, and EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), announced that earlier today, at their respective special meetings, Revolution Medicines and EQRx stockholders voted to approve Revolution Medicines’ proposed acquisition of EQRx.



The final votes will be certified by an independent inspector of elections for each company and publicly reported following this certification. The transaction is expected to close in November 2023, as soon as all customary closing conditions are satisfied.

Upon completion of the transaction, each share of common stock of EQRx issued and outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.1112 shares of common stock of Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines expects to issue approximately 55 million shares of its common stock in connection with the merger (excluding assumed warrants and earn-out shares). No fractional shares will be issued and EQRx stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares as part of the merger consideration, as specified in the merger agreement.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (RASG12C) and RMC-9805 (RASG12D) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C) which are currently in IND-enabling development, and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants.

About EQRx, Inc.

EQRx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for some of the most prevalent disease areas.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Revolution Medicines and EQRx in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “continue,” “target,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “predict,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “likely,” and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including express or implied statements regarding the proposed transaction; the conversion of equity interests contemplated by the merger agreement; the issuance of common stock of Revolution Medicines contemplated by the merger agreement; the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s plans, estimates or expectations described in such forward-looking statements could include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s businesses and the price of their respective securities; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iii) the potential failure to satisfy the other conditions to the consummation of the transaction; (iv) that the proposed transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (v) the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on each of Revolution Medicines’ or EQRx’s ability to attract, motivate, retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, distributors, suppliers and others with whom Revolution Medicines or EQRx does business, or on Revolution Medicines’ or EQRx’s operating results and business generally; (vi) that the proposed transaction may divert management’s attention from each of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s ongoing business operations; (vii) the risk of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction or otherwise, or the impact of the proposed transaction thereupon, including resulting expense or delay; (viii) that Revolution Medicines or EQRx may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (ix) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement relating to the proposed transaction, including in circumstances which would require Revolution Medicines or EQRx to pay a termination fee; (x) the risk that restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction may impact Revolution Medicines’ or EQRx’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xi) the risk that Revolution Medicines or EQRx may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the consummation of the proposed transaction or result in the imposition of conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; (xii) the risk that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (xiii) the impact of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive and technological changes; (xiv) risks relating to the value of Revolution Medicines securities to be issued in the proposed transaction; (xv) the risk that integration of the proposed transaction post-closing may not occur as anticipated or the combined company may not be able to achieve the growth prospects expected from the transaction; (xvi) the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the market price of the common stock of each of Revolution Medicines and the common stock and publicly traded warrants of EQRx; (xvii) the implementation of each of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s business model and strategic plans for product candidates and pipeline, and challenges inherent in developing, commercializing, manufacturing, launching, marketing and selling potential existing and new products; (xviii) the scope, progress, results and costs of developing Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s product candidates and any future product candidates, including conducting preclinical studies and clinical trials, and otherwise related to the research and development of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s pipeline; (xix) the timing and costs involved in obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval for Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s current or future product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; (xx) the market for, adoption (including rate and degree of market acceptance) and pricing and reimbursement of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s product candidates and their respective abilities to compete with therapies and procedures that are rapidly growing and evolving; (xxi) uncertainties in contractual relationships, including collaborations, partnerships, licensing or other arrangements and the performance of third-party suppliers and manufacturers; (xxii) the ability of each of Revolution Medicines and EQRx to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for products or avoid or defend claims of infringement; (xxiii) exposure to inflation, currency rate and interest rate fluctuations and risks associated with doing business locally and internationally, as well as fluctuations in the market price of each of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s traded securities; (xxiv) risks relating to competition within the industry in which each of Revolution Medicines and EQRx operate; (xxv) the unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities; (xxvi) whether the termination of EQRx’s license agreements and/or discovery collaboration agreements may impact its or Revolution Medicines’ ability to license in additional programs in the future and the risk of delays or unforeseen costs in terminating such arrangements; (xxvii) risks that restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated or incurred in different periods than anticipated; (xxviii) the risk that EQRx’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect its programs and its ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; and (xxix) the risk that EQRx’s restructuring or wind-down efforts may negatively impact its business operations and reputation with or ability to serve counterparties or may take longer to realize than expected, as well as each of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional factors that may affect the future results of Revolution Medicines and EQRx are set forth in their respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including each of Revolution Medicines’ and EQRx’s most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. See in particular Item 1A of Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and Item 1A of each of EQRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 under the headings “Risk Factors.” The risks and uncertainties described above and in the SEC filings cited above are not exclusive and further information concerning Revolution Medicines and EQRx and their respective businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect their respective businesses, financial conditions or operating results, may emerge from time to time. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that Revolution Medicines and EQRx file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, each of Revolution Medicines and EQRx assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Revolution Medicines and EQRx filed with the SEC and mailed or otherwise provided to their respective security holders a joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). INVESTORS AND REVOLUTION MEDICINES’ AND EQRX’S RESPECTIVE SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF REVOLUTION MEDICINES AND EQRX WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Revolution Medicines’ investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents that Revolution Medicines files with the SEC (when available) from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and Revolution Medicines’ website at ir.revmed.com. In addition, the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed by Revolution Medicines with the SEC (when available) may be obtained from Revolution Medicines free of charge by directing a request to Morrow Sodali LLC at RVMD@info.morrowsodali.com.

EQRx’s investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents that EQRx files with the SEC (when available) from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and EQRx’s website at investors.eqrx.com. In addition, the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed by EQRx with the SEC (when available) may be obtained from EQRx free of charge by directing a request to EQRx’s Investor Relations at investors@eqrx.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.