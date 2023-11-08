The Mining Chemicals Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% With Consistent Growth In The Petroleum Industry As Per The Business Research Company's Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2023, the global mining chemicals market is set for significant growth, with a projected market size of $15.96 billion in 2023, compared to $14.89 billion in 2022, showcasing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17%. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand to $20.17 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 6%. This growth is underpinned by the flourishing petroleum industry, which plays a pivotal role in the production of mining chemicals.



Driving Growth: The Petroleum Industry Connection

The growth of the mining chemicals market is intrinsically linked to the petroleum industry. Petrochemicals, a cornerstone of the chemical industry, serve as a primary source for many mining chemicals. A robust petroleum industry guarantees a consistent supply of feedstock chemicals crucial for the production of mining chemicals. In the first half of 2022, U.S. petroleum product exports surged by 11%, equivalent to a 596,000-barrel per day (b/d) increase compared to the same period in 2021. This growth in the petroleum industry is poised to generate substantial demand for the mining chemicals market.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Mining Solutions

The global mining chemicals market exhibits a concentration of large players, with the top ten competitors collectively accounting for 34.65% of the total market in 2022. Notable competitors include BASF SE (7.21% market share), AECI Mining Chemicals (4.91%), Sasol (4.59%), and others. Digital mining solutions are gaining traction in the industry, enabling real-time monitoring and control of chemical usage and processes. These solutions lead to more efficient chemical application, reducing waste and costs while optimizing mineral recovery.

For example, in September 2021, ABB Ltd. launched ABB Ability eMine, which facilitates all-electric mining with integrated digital and electrification systems, including a fully automated charging system for haul trucks. The adoption of digital and electrical technologies contributes to the mining industry's transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific : The largest region in the mining chemicals market, representing 40.7% of the total in 2022.

: The largest region in the mining chemicals market, representing 40.7% of the total in 2022. North America : An emerging region in the market.

: An emerging region in the market. Fast-Growing Regions: North America and South America are expected to experience the fastest growth, with CAGRs of 6.3% and 5.9%, respectively.





Stakeholders within the mining chemicals industry can harness the insights presented in the Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 to navigate this dynamic market effectively. The report provides a comprehensive understanding of current market trends, growth projections, and emerging opportunities. Equipped with this knowledge, industry players can formulate strategies, make informed decisions, and seize the burgeoning potential of the mining chemicals market.

Mining Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the mining chemicals market size, mining chemicals market segments, mining chemicals market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

