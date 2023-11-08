NEURONES: Organic growth up 12.3% over the first nine months of the year

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 3rd quarter 2023 revenues Nanterre, November 8, 2023 (after trading)

Organic growth up 12.3% over the first nine months of the year

(not audited, in millions of euros) 2022 2023 growth of which organic 3rd quarter revenues 158.9 177 + 11.4% + 11% Total as at the end-September 486 545.7 + 12.3% + 12.3%

Achievements

NEURONES posted double-digit organic growth in the 3rd quarter, as it has done over the nine-month period as a whole.

Employee turnover remained high, reflecting continued buoyant demand over the period.

The most notable increases are still in Digital projects, Consulting, User Experience, Business Process Management and Cybersecurity.

Over the nine-month period as a whole, operating profit * stood at 10.6% of revenues.

Outlook

NEURONES confirms its forecasts for 2023 as a whole:

revenues of more than €730 million,

operating profit of around 10%.

* not audited and after inclusion of 0.7% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 6,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps

www.neurones.net

