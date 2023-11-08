ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 18.45 EET



ROBIT PLC: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES 8 NOVEMBER 2023

Robit Plc Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Date 8.11.2023 Exchange transaction BUY Share trading code ROBIT Amount, shares 3950 Average price / share, EUR 1,272292 Total cost, EUR 5025,56

Robit Plc now holds a total of 105 770 shares including the shares repurchased on 8 November 2023.

Detailed information concerning the repurchase is attached to this stock exchange release.

Further information:

Robit Plc

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

