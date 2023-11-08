BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For October 2023

| Source: Societe BIC Societe BIC

Clichy, FRANCE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For October 2023

CLICHY – November 08, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for October 2023 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
02/10/20235 00062,1000310 500,00
02/10/202337 00162,10002 297 762,10
02/10/20232 99962,1000186 237,90
27/10/202320 00057,20001 144 000,00
27/10/202312 10057,3000693 330,00
TOTAL77 10060,07564 631 830,00

