BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For October 2023

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For October 2023

CLICHY – November 08, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for October 2023 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 02/10/2023 5 000 62,1000 310 500,00 02/10/2023 37 001 62,1000 2 297 762,10 02/10/2023 2 999 62,1000 186 237,90 27/10/2023 20 000 57,2000 1 144 000,00 27/10/2023 12 100 57,3000 693 330,00 TOTAL 77 100 60,0756 4 631 830,00

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

