Global Vacation Rentals Market to Garner $315.0 Bn, at 12.4% CAGR by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vacation Rentals Market by Accommodation (Home, Condos, Hometown, Villas), by Price Point (Economic, Mid-Range, Luxury), by Booking Type (Online Travel Agency, Direct Booking, Others), by Location Type (Resort Area, Rural Area, Small Town, Others), by End User Generation (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". As per the report, the global Vacation Rentals Market Size was valued at $91.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $315 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17321

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global vacation rentals market is driven by expansion of the travel industry, change in consumers' spending pattern, the desire of travelers to explore and learn new things or take a break from their busy schedules, and innovative concepts such as hyper-personalized hotel rooms, smart rooms, reality in-room experience through artificial intelligence. However, political unrest and terrorist attacks hamper the market growth. Moreover, consumers today prefer digital channels for making online accommodation bookings owing to enhanced convenience and flexibility which creates lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The mid-range segment to maintain its dominance by 2031

On the basis of price point, the mid-range segment dominated with the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global vacation rentals market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Travelers who are willing to save on stay costs but also want to experience a comfortable stay with amenities, choose mid-range accommodations. Also, the demand for mid-range accommodation has escalated with the growth in the middle-class population. However, the luxury segment is registered to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to factors such as growth in tourism and change in standard of living. At the same time, social media influencers have highly accelerated the trend of luxury accommodation stay.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/da17664560d7955477a295a6f46e400d

The home segment to dominate throughout the forecast period

On the basis of accommodation, the home segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global vacation rentals market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The fact that large homes are available in rural areas drive the segment. However, the villas segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The Gen Z segment to lead during the forecast period

On the basis of end user generation, the Gen X segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031. On the other hand, the Gen Z segment garnered the largest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global vacation rentals market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Designing the website with this generation in mind offers the chance to boost sales and gives a company more credibility and exposure.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031

On the basis of region, the region across Europe led the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global vacation rentals market and is likely to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to surge in affordable travel options, an increase in air connectivity, growth in intraregional travel, and rise in implementation of digital platforms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17321

Leading Market Players: -

HomeToGo

Airbnb Inc.

Tripping.com

Vrbo, Booking.com

Hotels.com

Hotels Combined

Hotwire, Inc.

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

TripAdvisor Inc.

Extra Holidays

Expedia, Inc.

Yatra Online Private Limited

Homestay.com

9flats.com

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:



About Us



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:



David correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com