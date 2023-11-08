Stationary Fuel Cell Market Is Projected to Gain $9.0 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research released a report, titled, “Stationary Fuel Cell Market by Capacity (More than 1MW, 250kW to 1MW, 5kW to 250kW, 1 KW to 5kW, Less than 1kW), by Type (Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC), and Others), by Application (Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Prime Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), and Others), by End-Use Industry (Defense, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global stationary fuel cell industry is expected to gain $9.0 billion by 2031, having witnessed a value of $2.6 billion in 2021, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Prime Determinants of Market Growth:

The global stationary fuel cell market growth is attributed to various factors, including the rise in demand for distributed power systems, strict government rules to manipulate growing stages of pollution, and initiatives to develop a hydrogen economy. On the other hand, the high price of the catalyst leads to a higher fuel cell price, and the existence of alternative energy sources for storing energy and producing electricity hampered the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for fuel cells and the development of technology in the field of fuel cells present remunerative opportunities for market growth.

The 5kW to 250kW segment to maintain its leadership status over the projection period-

By capacity, the 5kW to 250kW segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global stationary fuel cell market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status over the projection period. Government initiatives and subsidies, particularly in OCE (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) organizations in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, are expected to stimulate the growth of combined heat and power, which has a significant effect on the growth of fuel cells from 5 kW to 250 kW. On the other hand, the more than 1MW segment would display the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2031. 1MW stationary fuel cells have a variety of uses in power generation.

The proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) segment to rule the roost by 2031-

By type, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, acquiring nearly three-fifths of the global stationary fuel cell market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growth of the segment is attributed to increased investment in research & development and a high penetration of zero-emission vehicles. The molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC) segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The production of molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) is the result of the usage of carbon dioxide as a reagent in the development of fuel cells. Global warming caused by greenhouse gases, particularly CO2, is a major factor in the alteration of the environment. Therefore, the use of molten carbonates as raw material to produce MCFCs is essential.

Asia-Pacific region garnered the major share in 2031-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global stationary fuel cell market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region would also showcase the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the growth of the automotive industry and the expansion of the power & electronics industry in China and India is driving the growth of fuel cells from these industries, and this is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Industry-Leading Players: -

Plug Power Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Posco Energy

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Denso Corporation

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

The report offers an in-depth evaluation of the prominent players in the global stationary fuel cell market. They have adopted various strategies to expand their presence in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, novel technological advancements, product launches, and partnerships. The report provides insights into the business performance of each market player, the operating segments they are active in, the product portfolio they have developed, and the trends they confront.

