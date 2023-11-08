SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Dollar General Corporation of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NYSE: DG)

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Dollar General Corporation:



On June 1, 2023, Dollar announced lower than expected results for the first quarter 2023. Further, the Company cut its guidance by almost 10% for the full year 2023 blaming it on “a function of the macroenvironment.” Analysts commenting on the Company’s missed guidance referenced its recent pricing shifts. Following this news, Dollar’s stock price fell by $39.23 per share, or approximately 20% to close at $161.86 per share.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Dollar investors. If you incurred a loss on your DG investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/dollar-loss-submission-form/?id=54983&from=3

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

