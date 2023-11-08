CRUSH Supply Daytona Announcement

York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York, South Carolina -

Daytona Beach, FL - CRUSH Supply, a leading provider of aggregate materials, announces the launch of its new location in Daytona Beach, Florida. This significant development demonstrates CRUSH Supply's dedication to serving its customers with high-quality aggregate materials and highlights its positive impact on the local economy through this strategic expansion.

Specializing in the delivery, recycling, and sale of a diverse range of aggregate materials, each possessing unique characteristics suitable for various applications, CRUSH Supply continues to be an industry stalwart. The company's operations reflect a deep commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare, principles that are inherently evident in its business model and operational ethos.



In the spectrum of offerings, OVERSIZED AGGREGATES stand out as larger stones pivotal for construction projects, ideal in laying a robust, stable base for roads and driveways, and equally functional for landscaping and decorative pursuits. Not far behind in utility is the 57 STONE, a specific kind of crushed stone approximately 1 inch in size, versatile enough for various projects from forming reliable driveways to facilitating efficient drainage systems, or acting as a steadfast base for concrete or asphalt.



Another indispensable material is the ROAD BASE, crucial in road construction for its compounding nature, offering a stable base for either asphalt or concrete due to its calculated mixture of larger aggregate and finer particles. Paverpro, a fine aggregate, presents itself as the perfect base material for pavers, enhancing the scope of hardscaping. In the realm of eco-friendly options,



CRUSHED ASPHALT emerges as a recycled product, notable for its cost-effectiveness, durability, and reduced maintenance needs, widely employed in the construction of roads, driveways, and parking lots. Lastly, the STABILIZER 57 STONE extends its versatility beyond standard applications, popular in crafting driveways, patios, and picturesque landscaping, known for its excellent drainage properties and erosion prevention, holding a significant place in construction endeavors.



The newly inaugurated Daytona Beach facility is designed to harness sophisticated technologies to guarantee that the production of these materials is both efficient and ecologically responsible. This facility is a testament to CRUSH Supply's investment in technology and innovation, ensuring that processes are not only streamlined but also contribute to environmental conservation. This expansion is poised to boost employment and contribute significantly to the local economy, affirming CRUSH Supply's dedication to societal advancement.



The grand opening of the new facility at 1189 Indian Lake Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124, marks a pivotal phase in CRUSH Supply's journey. This location was strategically chosen to facilitate easy access for clients, emphasizing the company’s client-centric approach. The choice of recycled aggregate reflects a sustainable path, minimizing landfill waste, preserving natural resources, and reducing both construction expenses and carbon emissions. This initiative allows clients to experience substantial savings while participating in environmentally responsible consumption.

About CRUSH Supply: As a premier provider in the aggregate materials sector, CRUSH Supply has been serving customers with utmost dedication, offering high-quality products essential for construction and landscaping projects. The company's focus on sustainability and community development is unwavering, evident in its commitment to excellence across all facets of its business operations. Additionally, CRUSH Supply simplifies waste management for construction projects by providing a concrete recycling service, inclusive of drop-off and pick-up of recycling bins, exemplifying its pledge to sustainable practices.



For additional information about CRUSH Supply and its array of products, interested parties are encouraged to visit crushsupply.com.

