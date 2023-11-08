Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Size USD 14.74 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary vaccines market size was USD 8.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing adoption of pets, a rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and growing demand for animal protein. In addition, government initiatives and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have also contributed to the market's upward trajectory.

Pet Adoption Drives Market Growth

One of the driving forces behind the market's growth is the increasing adoption of pets worldwide. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, millions of dogs, cats, and other animals end up in shelters each year, and rising pet adoption rates are boosting the demand for veterinary vaccines. Approximately 85 million families own pets, with a significant percentage of dogs and cats adopted from shelters each year, highlighting the importance of vaccination in these animals.

Zoonotic Diseases Fuel Demand

The rise in zoonotic diseases, which can transfer from animals to humans, has contributed to the growing demand for veterinary vaccines. Zoonotic infections account for a significant portion of new infectious diseases in humans, and their impact on public health is substantial. These diseases pose a risk to individuals through various means, including direct contact, food, and the environment. The emergence of new zoonotic diseases is a global public health concern.

Government Initiatives Boost Development

Government initiatives aimed at developing veterinary vaccines, such as those targeting tuberculosis, have further driven market growth. For example, the United Kingdom permitted field trials for bovine tuberculosis (bTB) cattle vaccination, while the United States invested in vaccines for diseases like foot-and-mouth disease. These initiatives underscore the importance of vaccine development for animal health and public safety.

COVID-19 and Animal Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in the market's growth. Research and development efforts have led to the creation of coronavirus vaccines for animals, including cats, dogs, poultry, and cattle. Companies are investing in developing veterinary vaccines to combat COVID-19 infections in animals, contributing to the market's expansion.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the market's growth, it faces challenges such as common side effects associated with vaccinations, including swelling at the injection site and mild fever. Additionally, high production costs and the need for adjuvants make veterinary vaccines relatively expensive to manufacture.

Latest Trends in Veterinary Vaccines

Several trends are shaping the veterinary vaccines market, including the development of recombinant vaccines, advances in genomics and proteomics, the use of DNA vaccines, and the development of adjuvants in vaccine technology. The focus on diseases like Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPR) and the use of plant-based vaccines are also gaining momentum.

Regional Insights

North America currently leads the market, with an extensive portfolio of vaccines and mergers and acquisitions driving growth. The Asia Pacific region is seeing steady growth due to investments by key market players and increased product availability. In Europe, research and development activities and a rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, such as Rabies, are contributing to significant market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 8.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 14.74 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, disease type, animal type, administration route, technology, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva., Zoetis,



Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Phibro Animal Health Corporation., Neogen Corporation., Brilliant Bio Pharma, Elanco, Norbrook,



Heska Corporation, Vetoquinol, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., biovac.co.za., CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY GROUP,



HIPRA, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Endovac Animal Health.,



Biogénesis Bagó Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global veterinary vaccines market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Strategic Development

4 January 2023 Dalan Animal Health, Inc. (‘Dalan’), a biotech business pioneering insect health, reported that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded a conditional license for honeybee immunization against American Foulbrood disease due to Paenibacillus larvae.

8 February 2022 Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, is a division of Merck & Co., Inc., USA, and has announced the commercial availability of the CIRCUMVENT CML vaccine as part of its swine product line. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted the business a license for the vaccine in the United States in 2022.

29 June 2020 Merck Animal Health, a company of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, announced a USD 100 million investment in facility development and upgrade initiatives at its DeSoto, Kansas production location. The site's investments include a technological extension of the vaccine production plant, as well as an additional USD 66 million investment that will permit additional upgrade capabilities to be realized over the next years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary vaccines market on the basis of type, disease type, animal type, administration route, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Porcine Vaccines Livestock Vaccines Bovine Vaccines Small Ruminant Vaccines Poultry Vaccines Companion animal vaccines Feline vaccines Canine vaccines Other Animal Vaccines

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Avian Influenza Rabies coccidiosis Brucellosis Canine distemper Swine pneumonia

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Livestock Poultry Cattle Others (horses, goats, camels, and others) Companion Cats Dogs Aquaculture

Administration Route Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Oral Injection Spray

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Live attenuated vaccine Inactivated vaccine Recombinant vaccine Toxoid vaccines Other vaccines

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



