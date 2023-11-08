BBG, The new vanguard of DeFi, launches on PancakeSwap.

SEATTLE, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eagerly anticipated BBGSwap decentralized DeFi platform completed its Certik smart contract audit in early October 2023 and officially opened its doors to the global community on October 20th.

Over 50,000 members have enthusiastically joined, and its innovative business model has garnered high praise from industry insiders. On the morning of November 1, 2023, BBG initialized its liquidity pool and injected liquidity on PancakeSwap.





BBGSwap is an early-stage decentralized financial platform for Web3, collaboratively developed by research institutions associated with leading exchanges and members of the Ethereum open-source community. With investor protection at its core, it is managed and operated by a mature community organization. The platform utilizes a third-generation AMM (Automated Market Maker) mechanism, offering competitive fee structures and sustainable incentive mechanisms. Users are empowered to trade cryptocurrencies with up to 100x leverage and generate earnings for investors through USDT and BBG liquidity. This model significantly alters the previous landscape characterized by low liquidity, risks of asset flash crashes, and the potential collapse of project operators. It addresses persistent challenges within the DeFi sector. Moreover, BBG, through its innovative economic model, has achieved a consensus on wealth with the community organization and aspires to collaborate with leading blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, and others.

BBGSwap acts as a wealth catalyst within the DeFi realm, its coin value only appreciating and never depreciating. It incorporates scientific allocation, hash power compensation, LSD staking, targeted hash power elimination, and an inherent deflationary mechanism. This approach resolves the issue of inadequate liquidity common in traditional DeFi, creating a virtuous cycle and a logical closed loop that ensures the platform's long-term stability and perpetual vitality.

BBGSwap has renounced control, offering open-source contracts and transparent finances, thereby addressing issues of trust more comprehensively. This clarity in financial management has won it widespread acclaim among global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Its launch is bound to send shockwaves through traditional DeFi finance, heralding a potent disruption.

BBGSwap is distinguished by the following characteristics

1. As a new generation DeFi ecological community, BBGSwap is a global DeFi industry aggregator grounded in Web3 technology, fused with a decentralized governance framework. It provides comprehensive financial services and a high-trust wealth consensus platform, enabling users to share experiences, uncover new opportunities, and build community, thereby socializing wealth creation.

2. Its economic model is innovative, employing algorithmic regulation to enhance coin value. By innovating on the Uniswap protocol and transaction logic, it achieves a continual rise in coin value during the exchange process. Leveraging AI, it intelligently manages Web3 assets to maximize returns.

3. As a Layer 2 solution, BBGSwap is a public chain based on an Ethereum-compatible second-layer solution. It supports Ethereum, Binance, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and other EVM-compatible chain protocols, reducing transaction costs for users through ZK Rollup technology.

In the realm of ecological development, BBGSwap has forged strategic partnerships with numerous globally listed companies and venture capital firms and is poised to expand into Southeast Asia to establish a presence in the Asia-Pacific market. It will soon enter Southeast Asia and layout the Asia-Pacific market, and BBG will soon be launched on mainstream centralized exchanges in 2024.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



