Drip Irrigation Market Size Worth USD 18.70 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Drip Irrigation Market will be worth USD 18.70 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing utilization of advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of the traditional irrigational systems. The increasing installations of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the agricultural farms are projected to fuel the growth of the industry. The increasing labor cost due to the declining agricultural workforce is expected to drive the development of precision irrigation systems and increase the adoption of drip irrigation systems. The cost benefits gained due to the usage of automated irrigation infrastructure is one of the key driving factors of the industry.

Rising smart cities across several countries in the world are expected to increase the adoption of precision irrigation systems and offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the drip irrigation market.

The high technological cost of the system and lack of skill sets and technical knowledge among the farmers are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/404

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 5.22 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 10.7% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 18.70 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016-2018 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Volume in Tons, Revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, Crop Type, Component, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD. Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/404

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The Drip Irrigation Market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major part of the global share. The manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Drip Irrigation Market include:

The Toro Company

Lindsay Corporation

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Rain Bird Corporation

Netafim Ltd

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd

Hunter Industries

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

MAHINDRA EPC LTD.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/404

In July 2020, Lindsay Corporation acquired an agriculture Internet of Things technology company, Net Irrigate, LLC. The acquisition is aimed to extend water and energy efficiency and incorporate more sustainable farming practices.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Venture Products (U.S.) was completely acquired by the Toro Company in order to remain competitive in the professional market and to expand its product portfolio among customers in turf, landscape, and ice and snow maintenance categories.

The surface drip irrigation segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. The rising demand for efficient irrigation systems in the agriculture sector is expected to drive the growth of the surface drip irrigation system.

Field Crops segment held the largest market share of 35.2% in 2019. The advantages offered by drip irrigation, such as higher profit margins, reduced costs, and lesser fertilizer and water requirements, have increased the utilization of the system for the cultivation of the field crops.

The emitters are forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the advantage of easy installation of the emitters or the drippers for commercial and residential purposes,

North America accounted for the second-largest market share of the Drip Irrigation market in 2019 due to the presence of the major market players in the region, such as The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird Corporation.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drip-irrigation-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drip Irrigation Market on the basis of Application, Crop Type, Component, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Subsurface drip irrigation Surface drip irrigation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Vegetable crops Field Crops Vineyards Orchard Crops Other crops

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Emitters Drip Tubes Pressure Pumps Filters Valves Fittings & Accessories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit Market , By Type (CHV-1, LVR-60, RAG-7, and ORBIT-3600), By Configuration (Stacked Type and Side-By-Side Type), By End-use (Environmental, Refinery, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Offshore Wind Energy Market By Installations (Floating Structure, Fixed Structure), By Location (Shallow water, Transitional Water, Deep Water), By Component (Substrate, Turbine, Electrical Infrastructure), Forecasts to 2027

Waste to Energy Market By Technology (Biological (Biogas Plants, Landfill Gas, Fermentation), Thermal (Pyrolysis, Incineration, Gasification), Physical), Forecasts to 2027

Distributed Energy Generation Market , By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind Turbine, Fuel Cells, Diesel Gensets, Natural Gas Gensets, and Gas & Steam Turbine), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Application (Load Forecasting, Meter Operation, Distribution Planning, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Petrochemicals Market , By Product Type (Propylene, Ethylene, Benzene, Butadiene, Toluene), By Manufacturing Process (Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Steam Cracking), By Application (Electronics, Construction), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Energy as a Service Market By Service Type (Operational and Maintenance Services, Energy Supply Services, Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services), By End-use (Industrial, Commercial), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Drip Irrigation Market