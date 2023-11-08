Questex’s Silverlinings Announces First Ever Cloud Innovation Awards Finalists for Top Cloud Changemaker Category

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Silverlinings today announces the first ever Cloud Innovation Awards finalists for the Top Cloud Changemaker category. The program celebrates exceptional innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the cloud industry and were judged on technical innovation, effectiveness, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation.



The winners will be announced at the Cloud Executive Summit, an exclusive two-day symposium built for senior executives looking to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry today. The event takes place December 6-7 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, CA.

Elizabeth Coyne, Managing Editor, Silverlinings said, “Congratulations to the first round of finalists announced for the Cloud Innovation Awards in the Top Cloud Changemaker category. We are blown away by the accomplishments and impact these finalists have had on the industry and we look forward to seeing who comes out on top at our event next month.”

An expert panel of judges reviewed this category which recognizes individuals who have impacted their organization through cloud technological advancement, revenue generation, customer experience or company culture.

The Top Cloud Changemaker finalists are:

Andrew Coward , GM of Software Defined Networking, IBM (International Business Machines) (NYSE: IBM)

, GM of Software Defined Networking, IBM (International Business Machines) (NYSE: IBM) Chris Nicholas , SVP, Cloud Solutions Group, Trace3

, SVP, Cloud Solutions Group, Trace3 Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)

President of Technology, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) Chris Sambar, President of Network, AT&T (NYSE: T)

President of Network, AT&T (NYSE: T) Will Grannis, CTO, Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

CTO, Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Michael Kagan, CTO, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA)

CTO, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Michael Intrator, CEO, CoreWeave

CEO, CoreWeave Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product and Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY)

Chief Product and Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) Richard Moulds , General Manager for Quantum Computing Service Amazon Braket, AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN)

, General Manager for Quantum Computing Service Amazon Braket, AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) Scott Guthrie, EVP, Cloud and AI Group, Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Finalists for the categories below will be announced on Friday, November 10.

Best Cloud Networking Solution (Public, Private or Hybrid)

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Best Cloud Artificial Intelligence Solution

Best Cloud-Native 5G Solution

Best Cloud Data Center Solution

Best Cloud Sustainability Initiative

Winners will be announced December 7 at the Cloud Innovation Awards Ceremony during the Cloud Executive Summit in Sonoma, CA.

