ImBear officially Launched on its C⁺Space Platform

HONGKONG, CHINA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 26th,Hong Kong Montnet Tech.(the subsidiary of Montnets sz.002123)'s incubated platform, Metamont Ltd., released the first environmentally themed metaverse 3-asset art product "ImBear" series on its "C⁺Space" platform through an online launch on the platform's Discord community. The physical "ImBear '' is made using traditional craftsmanship and ceramic materials from Jingdezhen, the millennium porcelain capital of China, combined with digital technology to achieve the integration of the3 forms (physical, digital, and virtual) in a blind box format. These artworks are officially available for sale on the CryptoSpace platform, with a global limited edition of 3,000 pieces, and they will be indivisible in future secondary transactions.

In today's world where the metaverse is widely known and as the combination of digital technology and art brings art products into the digital realm in three-dimensional form, it's highly anticipated to witness the sparks of "Art X Metaverse Love."

As the AI and Web3 trends sweep over the global market, humanity is transitioning into a new ecosystem where natural human society merges with the digital virtual world. This shift represents the evolution from the atomic world to the digital world, as the focus shifts from the physical to the realm of consciousness. The virtual world is more about spiritual elevation and experiences.

"ImBear," short for "Insomnia bear," showcases the potential of 3-asset art within the "C⁺Space" ecosystem. It combines physical custody with blockchain representation of 3-asset artworks. Users can enjoy physical art's digital twin and virtual art in an immersive manner using VR within "C⁺Space." They can also experience a new form of art collection and charm by purchasing and trading 3-asset artworks. This creates a sustainable income through user-propagated connections, promoting a virtuous cycle. "ImBear" metaverse art advocates for a vision of carbon neutrality, environmental protection, animal care, and building a better world by cherishing the natural world and promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

As the carrier of "ImBear" metaverse 3-asset art, "C⁺Space," which stands for CryptoSpace, is an ecosystem service platform for global art. It is based on the concept of three worlds and 3-asset, utilizing innovative technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and spatial computing developed by Metamont Ltd.. "C⁺Space" is the new standard platform for metaverse art and assets, a production, transformation, and circulation ecosystem for 3-asset art (casting a 3-asset art piece as one NFT that becomes one on-chain asset; the three forms are different expressions of the same asset in different spaces). It is a leading use case for XR terminals and combines blockchain for verification of art.

Metamont Ltd. sees the metaverse as more than just digital imagery of the physical world. It is not just a simple virtual reality realm but a combination of the real world, the digital world, and the virtual reality world. It's a complex social form with its own unique economic system based on blockchain technology. In the metaverse, data and assets are owned by users rather than platforms.

Notably, "C⁺Space," as the first new standard platform for metaverse art and assets, employs a mechanism for custody physical art and a price protection system in the market. This ensures the correct realization of the value of "ImBear" 3-asset art while maintaining strong liquidity. In addition, "C⁺Space" features open collaborative creation and trading, the digitization and uniqueness of artworks, virtual exhibitions and interactive experiences, as well as community participation and governance.

Currently, "C⁺Space" is not accessible for users in mainland China, but it has built communities on social platforms like Twitter, Discord, and YouTube. The Discord community has 14,600 members, and Twitter has 25,000 followers. Discord, known for its rapid growth worldwide driven by gaming and Web3, has become one of the fastest-growing products globally and serves as the online gathering place for many important communities. To some extent, Discord is the gateway to the metaverse.

Therefore, "C⁺Space" offers a broader creative and participatory space for artists and audiences in the metaverse art community. Through the use of blockchain technology to enable collaborative creation and secure trading of metaverse art, it breaks the constraints of traditional art in terms of time and space, providing both artists and users with a completely new art experience and interaction. "C⁺Space" aims to redefine art using metaverse technology, transcending the limitations of time and space, reflecting shared human values and aspirations.

The transition to the metaverse era is an ongoing exploration and development of a new age. As the infrastructure provider for the metaverse art ecosystem, "C⁺Space" will continue to focus on the metaverse network, XR, assetization, security technology, and community building. In the future, Metamont Ltd. will continuously explore new technologies in the Web3 domain and deepen the concept of "Culture + Technology + Integrated Innovation." It will act as a bridge between artists and users, bringing users more metaverse art from outstanding artists, enabling users to own their own 3-asset art in "C⁺Space."



