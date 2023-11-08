Commissioning of the Montclar solar farm

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of production of the Montclar solar farm, located in the commune of the same name in the Alpes de Haute Provence department in South Region.

The 3.7-megawatt Montclar power station, installed over an area of 4.2 hectares, comprises around 8,400 solar panels. It will supply the equivalent of the annual consumption of more than 2,500 inhabitants with green energy. The solar farm benefits from one of the best solar deposits in the country.

Construction was a challenge, as the site is located in a mountainous landscape with steep slopes at an altitude of 1,350 metres. The commune is famous for its ski area, in one of the only self-managed resorts in France.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

