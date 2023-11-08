HDPE Pipes Market Size Worth $29.5 Billion by 2032 - Rising Investments in Residential Construction Activities to Drive Growth

Newark, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 18.3 billion HDPE pipes market will reach USD 29.5 billion by 2032. The growth and building of infrastructure, including transportation networks, wastewater treatment facilities, and water supply networks, drives the market for HDPE pipes. Because HDPE pipes are affordable, flexible, and long-lasting, they are frequently used in these applications. This aspect is projected to propel market expansion during the forecast period. Because HDPE pipes are resistant to chemicals and corrosion and can be recycled, they are regarded as environmentally beneficial. The demand for HDPE pipes is driven by the increased focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions in infrastructure projects. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to support the expansion of the HDPE pipes market.



Key Insights on HDPE Pipes Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the essential HDPE pipes market share. The HDPE pipes market in the region has been growing mostly because of rising infrastructure spending, fast urbanization, and the region's expanding need for gas and water distribution networks in different nations. HDPE pipes are widely utilized in commercial and residential applications. Because of the rise in agricultural activities in the region, the usage of these pipes in the irrigation sector is driving the growth of the HDPE pipe market in Asia Pacific. China and India are the top countries utilizing HDPE pipes in the Asia Pacific region.



The HDPE 100 segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.50 billion.



The HDPE 100 segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 7.50 billion. Applications for HDPE 100 include marine structures and industrial pipelines. Compared to HDPE 80, it is less flexible and more rigid because of its increased density. Additionally, compared to HDPE 80 pipes, HDPE 100 pipes offer stronger abrasion resistance and are more resistant to stress cracking.



The sewage system pipe segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.38 billion.



The sewage system pipe segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.38 billion. Sludge may be transported safely and effectively due to HDPE pipes' high chemical resistance.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: HDPE pipes are widely used in the distribution of water.



Throughout the forecast period, the market growth is expected to be driven by increased demand for HDPE pipes from the agriculture industry for water irrigation systems. Furthermore, because HDPE pipes are robust, naturally resilient, and resistant to damage from external loads and vibrations, they are widely employed in transferring natural gas and oil. The need for HDPE pipes is predicted to rise globally as a result. These pipes are also used for desalinating saltwater, purifying wastewater, and supplying water to homes, businesses, and irrigation systems.



Restraint: Degrades when exposed to prolonged sunlight



When exposed to UV rays or continuous sunshine, HDPE pipes can deteriorate. Inadequate UV protection methods may lead to discolouration, embrittlement, and shortened service life. Thus, further precautions like UV stabilizers or protective coatings could be needed in outdoor or exposed installations. Moreover, HDPE pipes might soften, deform, or melt when exposed to intense heat or flame. They also have a low resistance to fire. Additional fire protection measures, such as fire-resistant coatings or barriers, may be required when fire resistance is crucial. During the forecast period, these issues are expected to limit market expansion.



Opportunity: Growing demand across a range of industries for HDPE pipes



Water service lines, water mains, conduits, sewers, drain-waste vents (DWVs), and industrial installations are among the many applications for HDPE pipes. The demand for HDPE pipes will rise globally throughout the forecast period due to significant demand across various industries and ongoing infrastructure development in developing countries. This will also present several lucrative growth opportunities for the market's expansion.



Challenge: Fluctuating prices of raw materials



The fluctuating pricing of the raw materials needed to make HDPE pipes could improve the market's ability to grow. One of the strongest thermoplastics is HDPE, which creates furniture, auto parts, pipelines, and bottles. HDPE pipes are composed of PE produced by polymerizing petroleum-derived ethylene. Petroleum is heated to a high temperature during the catalytic cracking process, which yields ethylene gas and produces PE.



Some of the major players operating in the HDPE pipes market are:



● WL Plastics Corporation

● Supreme Industries Limited

● Lane Enterprises Inc.

● Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

● China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

● Blue Diamond Industries LLC

● Apl Apollo Tubes Limited

● Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

● Astral Limited

● Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

● Formosa Plastics Corporation

● JM Eagle Inc.

● Prinsco Inc.

● Uponor Oyj



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● HDPE 100

● HDPE 80

● HDPE 63



By Application:



● Agricultural Irrigation Pipe

● Water Supply Pipe

● Sewage System Pipe

● Oil and Gas Pipe

● Others



About the report:



The global HDPE pipes market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



