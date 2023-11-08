The Shriver Center Reflects on Top Achievements While Reimagining Justice in 2022 Annual Report

Chicago, IL, USA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shriver Center on Poverty Law today released its annual report that highlights a holistic approach and innovative efforts to build a future free from racism and poverty.

The 2022 annual report reflects on the past year’s accomplishments to close the wealth gap for people of color amid a rise in racialized violence during a challenging political environment. The Shriver Center rallied its advocates, resources and networks to address critical needs of the most vulnerable populations.

“Working at the intersection of race and poverty for families and communities requires a bold, forward-thinking approach,” said Audra Wilson, president and CEO of the Shriver Center. “The better future we’re fighting for is powered by the passion and commitment of our partners and supporters.”

Top achievements from 2022 in the annual report include:

Racial disproportionality in the child welfare system : To help maintain crucial support networks, the Shriver Center helped pass legislation to establish a dedicated task force (HB3821) and co-chaired the initiative with the Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois. The task force will create informed and efficient recommendations to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, with the goal of improving outcomes for Illinois families.

: To help maintain crucial support networks, the Shriver Center helped pass legislation to establish a dedicated task force (HB3821) and co-chaired the initiative with the Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois. The task force will create informed and efficient recommendations to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, with the goal of improving outcomes for Illinois families. Eviction sealings : Working with partners, the Shriver Center advocated for passage of the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Act. The law put safeguards in place to prohibit tenant screening companies from disseminating sealed court records on evictions during the pandemic. The Shriver Center will continue to work with Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford and state Sen. Karina Villa on legislation to increase access to stable housing.

: Working with partners, the Shriver Center advocated for passage of the COVID-19 Emergency Housing Act. The law put safeguards in place to prohibit tenant screening companies from disseminating sealed court records on evictions during the pandemic. The Shriver Center will continue to work with Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford and state Sen. Karina Villa on legislation to increase access to stable housing. Guaranteed income: The Shriver Center successfully advocated for guaranteed income pilot programs in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois. The city program gives $500 monthly to 5,000 for a year. The Cook County program gives $500 monthly to 3,250 residents for two years.

“Poverty is a policy choice — and we can make a different choice,” said LaTanya Jackson Wilson, vice president of advocacy at the Shriver Center. “And because the systems that keep people mired in poverty were created with race in mind, we must reimagine justice while keeping race in mind. Our work remains crucial in meeting urgent needs in our ever-evolving world.”

Join the fight for racial and economic justice at povertylaw.org.

###

The Shriver Center on Poverty Law fights for economic and racial justice. Over our nearly 60-year history, we have secured hundreds of victories with and for people living in poverty in Illinois and across the country. Today, we litigate, shape policy, and train and convene multi-state networks of lawyers, community leaders, and activists nationwide. Together, we are building a future where all people have equal dignity, respect, and power under the law. Join the fight at povertylaw.org.