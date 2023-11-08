Business Intelligence Group Selects M&Co as Public Relations Agency of the Year

New York & London & Hong Kong, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Intelligence Group selected Montieth & Company (M&Co), a global strategic communications consultancy, for the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award. The award recognizes PR firms and agencies that have driven substantial growth and delivered quantifiable business results for their global clients.

“Montieth & Company has shown to the business world how a diverse group of creative and business-minded people can help solve real challenges to meet clients’ needs,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud of all of our winners and congratulate them all for their successes. The winning agencies and departments have shown how creativity can solve real business challenges. In today’s global marketplace, communicating effectively to meet the clients' needs has never been more important.”

In its submission, Montieth & Company highlighted the goals it had achieved over the past year including new sector penetration and continued business growth. M&Co’s milestone achievements include new clients at the intersection of energy transition and sustainability and in the semiconductor, AI, and alternative asset management industries, among others. M&Co’s global growth is driven by its strong ability to meet the expanding needs of new and existing clients in the evolving global business environment. The company has most recently added a branding and website development practice group which is coupled with multi-media marketing, video, and podcast production capabilities.

Another success that M&Co highlighted in its submission for the award was its work on causes aligned with the firm’s core values. The M&Co team led media relations programs for the St. Louis Afghan Resettlement Initiative as well as Nazi-looted art restitution efforts in Europe and the U.S.

“We’ve established a global specialist PR agency that enables companies to capitalize on their biggest opportunities and overcome their greatest challenges,” said Montieth Illingworth, CEO and Global Managing Partner. “This award is a testament to the remarkable success of our business and a global team that takes great pride in the work we do every day.”

In this year alone, M&Co won numerous awards in recognition of its work in public relations and marking communications. M&Co won three dotCOMM Awards and an Honorable mention in recognition of its work in branding, website copy, design and development, and pro bono media services; was selected as a finalist for PR Daily Awards; was selected as PR Daily’s Top Agency of 2023 in the Boutique Agencies of the Year category; and was awarded the MarCom Gold and Platinum Awards for its branding and website work.

About M&Co

Montieth & Company is a global communications consultancy that enables companies to achieve opportunity and prevail in the face of their biggest challenges. M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media center markets throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.