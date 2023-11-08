Akoya Reports Record Revenue in the Third Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

Q3 2023 revenue $25.2 million, 34% y/y growth

Reiterating FY 2023 revenue guidance range of $95-98 million

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

"Akoya delivered strong financial performance in the third quarter with another record revenue quarter while maintaining operating expenses at a steady or reduced level, solidifying the path towards achieving positive cash flow," explained Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences. "We are executing on our plan to improve workflow throughput, with the ongoing 2.0 instrument field upgrades across the industry's largest installed base and by expanding our menu of ready-to-use panels. Akoya is strategically positioned to scale spatial biology by setting the standard in the industry."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $18.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 34%.

Product revenue (which includes instruments, reagents, and software) was $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $14.4 million in the prior year period; an increase of 25%. Instrument revenue was $12.0 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior year period; an increase of 27%. Reagent revenue was $5.7 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period; an increase of 21%.

Service and other revenue totaled $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.4 million in the prior year period; an increase of 62%.

Gross profit was $15.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 40%. Gross profit margin was 60.6% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 57.9% in the prior year period.

$78.6 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, with $11.3 million in additional debt capacity.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

69 instruments were sold in the third quarter of 2023: 27 PhenoCyclers, 42 PhenoImagers (which includes Fusion and HT), compared to 55 instruments sold in the prior year period (17 PhenoCyclers, 38 PhenoImagers).

Instrument installed base of 1,132 as of September 30, 2023 (327 PhenoCyclers, 805 PhenoImagers), compared to an installed base of 863 in the prior year period (229 PhenoCyclers, 634 PhenoImagers); an increase of 31%. Combined-unit PhenoCycler-Fusion installed base of 186 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 72 in the prior year period.

1,070 total publications citing Akoya’s technology as of September 30, 2023, compared to 691 total publications in the prior year period: an increase of 55%.

The University of Queensland and Akoya Biosciences have comprehensively mapped the spatial proteome of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) using ultrahigh-plex phenotyping (100+ protein biomarkers) on the PhenoCycler-Fusion, as published in an article in the inaugural issue of GEN Biotechnology.

Ongoing Fusion 2.0 and HT 2.0 field upgrades with rolling launch of new ready-to-use PhenoCode Panels. Showcased Akoya’s new 2.0 solutions, data, and applications at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference held November 1-5 in San Diego, CA.





YTD 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $70.1 million YTD as of September 30, 2023, compared to $53.6 million in the prior year period; an increase of 31%.

Product revenue was $50.7 million YTD as of September 30, 2023, compared to $41.9 million in the prior year period; an increase of 21%.

Services and other revenue totaled $19.4 million YTD as of September 30, 2023, compared to $11.7 million in the prior year period; an increase of 66%.

Gross profit was $39.7 million YTD as of September 30, 2023, compared to $31.3 million in the prior year period and gross profit margin was 56.6% YTD as of September 30, 2023, compared to 58.4% in the prior year period.

198 instruments were sold YTD as of September 30, 2023; 73 PhenoCyclers, 125 PhenoImagers, compared to 166 instruments sold in the prior year period; an increase of 19%.



2023 Financial Outlook

The Company, based on its current plans and initiatives, continues to expect full year 2023 revenue in the range of $95-98 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding our ability to market and sell our PhenoCycler and PhenoImager platforms and our other products and services, our ability to increase awareness of spatial biology technology, our ability to execute on our plans and expectations, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, future performance, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,595 $ 74,229 Marketable securities — 6,989 Accounts receivable, net 16,096 9,729 Inventories, net 18,752 14,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,505 6,764 Total current assets 116,948 112,197 Property and equipment, net 10,843 10,174 Demo inventory, net 1,305 2,084 Intangible assets, net 18,123 20,048 Goodwill 18,262 18,262 Operating lease right of use assets, net 9,003 10,785 Financing lease right of use assets, net 1,776 1,490 Other non-current assets 984 991 Total assets $ 177,244 $ 176,031 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 25,084 $ 27,147 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,790 3,009 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 799 620 Deferred revenue 6,850 6,279 Total current liabilities 35,523 37,055 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,782 2,114 Long-term debt, net 63,818 63,277 Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion 5,255 6,039 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,752 8,203 Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion 914 675 Other long-term liabilities 227 87 Total liabilities 115,271 117,450 Total stockholders' equity 61,973 58,581 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 177,244 $ 176,031



