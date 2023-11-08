HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Results

DRAPER, Utah , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA") custodian, today announced plans to release its third quarter of fiscal 2024 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review the Company’s third quarter results.



HealthEquity Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call



Date: December 5, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-833-630-1956 (US and Canada) 1-412-317-1837 (International) Conference ID: HealthEquity, Inc. call Webcast: ir.healthequity.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.



About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our 15 million benefit accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com