RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $58.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 0.2% compared to $58.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $17.3 million for the current period, a 0.4% decrease compared to $17.4 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.3 million for the current period compared to $4.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $3.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $4.6 million for the current period compared to $4.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $192.2 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 10.4% compared to $214.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $55.1 million for the current period, a 11.8% decrease compared to $62.5 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $15.8 million for the current period compared to $22.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $11.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $16.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $16.3 million for the current period compared to $22.5 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “The cadence of our business continues to accelerate as we move through the year. As such, we expect the fourth quarter to be our strongest, and continue to be confident that the long-term outlook for RCM is bright.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “With our continued focus on return on equity, the productivity of our revenue improved in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in 180 basis points of gross margin improvement over the second quarter of 2023.”

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Revenue $58,049 $58,152 Cost of services 40,768 40,794 Gross profit 17,281 17,358 Selling, general and administrative 12,662 12,551 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 243 266 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 45 - Gain on sale of assets - (219 ) Operating income 4,331 4,760 Other expense (income), net 141 (55 ) Income before income taxes 4,190 4,815 Income tax expense 434 1,297 Net income $3,756 $3,518 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.46 $0.33 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,196,330 10,522,158





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Revenue $192,209 $214,459 Cost of services 137,144 151,998 Gross profit 55,065 62,461 Selling, general and administrative 38,782 39,962 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 756 729 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 136 - Gain on sale of assets (395 ) (219 ) Operating income 15,786 21,989 Other expense (income), net 965 (31 ) Income before income taxes 14,821 22,020 Income tax expense 3,245 5,968 Net income $11,576 $16,052 Diluted net earnings per share data $1.33 $1.52 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,730,998 10,566,816







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 GAAP net income $3,756 $3,518 $11,576 $16,052 Income tax expense 434 1,297 3,245 5,968 Interest expense, net 185 35 970 201 Depreciation of property and equipment 243 266 756 729 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 45 - 136 - EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,663 $5,116 $16,683 $22,950 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - (219 ) (395 ) (219 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions (44 ) (90 ) (5 ) (232 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,619 $4,807 $16,283 $22,499







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $24,895 $22,452 $10,702 $58,049 Cost of services 17,438 16,846 6,484 40,768 Gross profit $7,457 $5,606 $4,218 $17,281 Gross profit margin 30.0 % 25.0 % 39.4 % 29.8 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $27,997 $20,922 $9,233 $58,152 Cost of services 19,014 15,594 6,186 40,794 Gross profit $8,983 $5,328 $3,047 $17,358 Gross profit margin 32.1 % 25.5 % 33.0 % 29.8 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $99,553 $61,956 $30,700 $192,209 Cost of services 70,623 47,482 19,039 137,144 Gross profit $28,930 $14,474 $11,661 $55,065 Gross profit margin 29.1 % 23.4 % 38.0 % 28.6 %





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $123,638 $61,726 $29,095 $214,459 Cost of services 86,772 45,653 19,573 151,998 Gross profit $36,866 $16,073 $9,522 $62,461 Gross profit margin 29.8 % 26.0 % 32.7 % 29.1 %







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $654 $339 Accounts receivable, net 57,459 50,762 Transit accounts receivable 9,550 3,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,311 4,636 Total current assets 72,974 59,017 Property and equipment, net 2,221 2,098 Other assets: Deposits 168 173 Goodwill 22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset 2,976 3,665 Intangible assets, net 728 864 Total other assets 26,019 26,849 Total assets $101,214 $87,964





Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,153 $14,147 Transit accounts payable 38,421 9,767 Accrued payroll and related costs 14,619 13,023 Finance lease payable 348 462 Income taxes payable 247 85 Operating right of use liability 884 1,349 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300 472 Deferred revenue 335 1,119 Total current liabilities 67,307 40,424 Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 166 166 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,652 1,495 Finance lease payable - 232 Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position 1,671 1,970 Operating right of use liability, net of current position 2,382 2,932 Borrowings under line of credit 6,657 8,783 Total liabilities 79,835 56,002 Contingencies (note 15) - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,660,999 shares issued and 7,900,190 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 880 863 Additional paid-in capital 116,146 113,878 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,858 ) (2,863 ) Accumulated deficit (24,520 ) (36,096 ) Treasury stock, 9,760,809 shares at September 30, 2023 and 8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022, at cost (68,269 ) (43,820 ) Total stockholders’ equity 21,379 31,962 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $101,214 $87,964







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net income $3,756 $3,518 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,049 364 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,143 (5,155 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (987 ) 169 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 1,556 (788 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (785 ) 2,064 Accrued payroll and related costs 2,790 1,187 Right of use liabilities (333 ) (366 ) Income taxes payable 15 (336 ) Deferred revenue (169 ) (621 ) Deposits 2 (11 ) Total adjustments 7,281 (3,488 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $11,037 $30 Net cash used in investing activities (315 ) (44 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,343 ) (2,293 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2 (44 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents ($ 619 ) ($ 2,351 ) Common stock repurchase ($ 3,389 ) ($ 3,613 )





Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net income $11,576 $16,052 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 2,795 1,550 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,696 ) (1,590 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (675 ) 603 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 22,384 (998 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,798 ) 1,479 Accrued payroll and related costs 1,596 4,235 Right of use liabilities (1,016 ) (1,306 ) Income taxes payable 162 2,574 Deferred revenue (784 ) (1,858 ) Deposits 4 - Total adjustments 15,972 4,689 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,548 $20,741 Net cash used in investing activities (480 ) (453 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,558 ) (19,468 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (195 ) (294 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents $315 $526 Common stock repurchase ($24,449 ) ($6,394 )



