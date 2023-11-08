RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

| Source: RCM Technologies, Inc. RCM Technologies, Inc.

Pennsauken, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $58.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 0.2% compared to $58.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $17.3 million for the current period, a 0.4% decrease compared to $17.4 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.3 million for the current period compared to $4.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $3.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $4.6 million for the current period compared to $4.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $192.2 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 10.4% compared to $214.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $55.1 million for the current period, a 11.8% decrease compared to $62.5 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $15.8 million for the current period compared to $22.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $11.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $16.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $16.3 million for the current period compared to $22.5 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “The cadence of our business continues to accelerate as we move through the year. As such, we expect the fourth quarter to be our strongest, and continue to be confident that the long-term outlook for RCM is bright.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “With our continued focus on return on equity, the productivity of our revenue improved in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in 180 basis points of gross margin improvement over the second quarter of 2023.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, November 9, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 Thirteen Weeks Ended  
 September 30,
2023		 October 1,
2022		 
Revenue$58,049 $58,152 
Cost of services 40,768  40,794 
Gross profit 17,281  17,358 
Selling, general and administrative 12,662  12,551 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 243  266 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 45  - 
Gain on sale of assets -  (219)
Operating income 4,331  4,760 
Other expense (income), net 141  (55)
Income before income taxes 4,190  4,815 
Income tax expense 434  1,297 
Net income$3,756 $3,518 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.46 $0.33 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,196,330  10,522,158 


 Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
 September 30,
2023		 October 1,
2022		 
Revenue$192,209 $214,459 
Cost of services 137,144  151,998 
Gross profit 55,065  62,461 
Selling, general and administrative 38,782  39,962 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 756  729 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 136  - 
Gain on sale of assets (395) (219)
Operating income 15,786  21,989 
Other expense (income), net 965  (31)
Income before income taxes 14,821  22,020 
Income tax expense 3,245  5,968 
Net income$11,576 $16,052 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$1.33 $1.52 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,730,998  10,566,816 



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022. 

 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended 
 September 30,
2023		 October 1,
2022		 September 30,
2023		 October 1,
2022		 
GAAP net income$3,756 $3,518 $11,576 $16,052 
Income tax expense 434  1,297  3,245  5,968 
Interest expense, net 185  35  970  201 
Depreciation of property and equipment 243  266  756  729 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 45  -  136  - 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$4,663 $5,116 $16,683 $22,950 
         
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets -  (219) (395) (219)
Gain on foreign currency transactions (44) (90) (5) (232)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$4,619 $4,807 $16,283 $22,499 



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

 Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, 2023 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$24,895 $22,452 $10,702 $58,049 
Cost of services 17,438  16,846  6,484  40,768 
Gross profit$7,457 $5,606 $4,218 $17,281 
Gross profit margin 30.0% 25.0% 39.4% 29.8%


 Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1, 2022 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$27,997 $20,922 $9,233 $58,152 
Cost of services 19,014  15,594  6,186  40,794 
Gross profit$8,983 $5,328 $3,047 $17,358 
Gross profit margin 32.1% 25.5% 33.0% 29.8%


 Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, 2023 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$99,553 $61,956 $30,700 $192,209 
Cost of services 70,623  47,482  19,039  137,144 
Gross profit$28,930 $14,474 $11,661 $55,065 
Gross profit margin 29.1% 23.4% 38.0% 28.6%


 Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1, 2022 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$123,638 $61,726 $29,095 $214,459 
Cost of services 86,772  45,653  19,573  151,998 
Gross profit$36,866 $16,073 $9,522 $62,461 
Gross profit margin 29.8% 26.0% 32.7% 29.1%



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

 September 30, December 31, 
 2023 2022 
 (Unaudited)   
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents$654 $339 
 Accounts receivable, net 57,459  50,762 
 Transit accounts receivable 9,550  3,280 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,311  4,636 
  Total current assets 72,974  59,017 
       
Property and equipment, net 2,221  2,098 
     
Other assets:    
 Deposits 168  173 
 Goodwill 22,147  22,147 
 Operating right of use asset 2,976  3,665 
 Intangible assets, net 728  864 
  Total other assets 26,019  26,849 
       
  Total assets$101,214 $87,964 


Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$12,153 $14,147 
 Transit accounts payable 38,421  9,767 
 Accrued payroll and related costs 14,619  13,023 
 Finance lease payable 348  462 
 Income taxes payable 247  85 
 Operating right of use liability 884  1,349 
 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300  472 
 Deferred revenue 335  1,119 
  Total current liabilities 67,307  40,424 
     
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 166  166 
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,652  1,495 
Finance lease payable -  232 
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position 1,671  1,970 
Operating right of use liability, net of current position 2,382  2,932 
Borrowings under line of credit 6,657  8,783 
 Total liabilities 79,835  56,002 
     
Contingencies (note 15) -  - 
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;    
  no shares issued or outstanding -  - 
 Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;    
  17,660,999 shares issued and 7,900,190 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 880  863 
 Additional paid-in capital 116,146  113,878 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,858) (2,863)
 Accumulated deficit (24,520) (36,096)
 Treasury stock, 9,760,809 shares at September 30, 2023 and    
  8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022, at cost (68,269) (43,820)
  Total stockholders’ equity 21,379  31,962 
       
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$101,214 $87,964 



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

 Thirteen Weeks Ended  
 September 30,
2023		 October 1,
2022		 
Net income$3,756 $3,518 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,049  364 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable 4,143  (5,155)
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (987) 169 
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 1,556  (788)
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (785) 2,064 
 Accrued payroll and related costs 2,790  1,187 
 Right of use liabilities (333) (366)
 Income taxes payable 15  (336)
 Deferred revenue (169) (621)
 Deposits 2  (11)
Total adjustments 7,281  (3,488)
Net cash provided by operating activities$11,037 $30 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (315) (44)
Net cash used in financing activities (11,343) (2,293)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2  (44)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents($619)($2,351)
     
Common stock repurchase($3,389)($3,613)


 Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
 September 30,
2023		 October 1,
2022		 
Net income$11,576 $16,052 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 2,795  1,550 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable (6,696) (1,590)
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (675) 603 
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 22,384  (998)
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,798) 1,479 
 Accrued payroll and related costs 1,596  4,235 
 Right of use liabilities (1,016) (1,306)
 Income taxes payable 162  2,574 
 Deferred revenue (784) (1,858)
 Deposits 4  - 
Total adjustments 15,972  4,689 
Net cash provided by operating activities 27,548 $20,741 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (480) (453)
Net cash used in financing activities (26,558) (19,468)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (195) (294)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents$315 $526 
     
Common stock repurchase($24,449)($6,394)


RCM Technologies, Inc.Tel: 856.356.4500Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan AvenueFax: 856.356.4600Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109info@rcmt.comExecutive Chairman
 www.rcmt.comKevin D. Miller
  Chief Financial Officer