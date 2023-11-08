LifeMD Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $38.6 million with both telehealth and WorkSimpli achieving record revenues.

Adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share compared with a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period, and a 60% improvement versus the second quarter of 2023.

Weight Management revenue more than quadrupled versus the second quarter of 2023.

Telehealth subscribers grew 22% year-over-year to a record 207,000 patients.



NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

“During the third quarter of 2023 LifeMD achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, largely driven by significant patient subscriber growth. Our GLP-1 Weight Management program alone added over 8,000 net new patients, ending the quarter with over 10,000, a number that has grown to over 16,000 today. Central to this acceleration is our industry-leading telehealth technology platform, complemented by an incredible provider network spanning all 50 states,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Our lifestyle healthcare businesses, led by RexMD, once again posted double-digit revenue growth with robust bottom-line margins that continued to exceed 30%. We also made sizeable progress in leveraging our best-in-class platform to drive meaningful B2B partnerships, including the execution of an agreement with Ascend Therapeutics to service the women’s health market and a joint marketing and sales agreement with IQVIA leveraging LifeMD’s tremendous telehealth infrastructure with IQVIA’s comprehensive commercialization solutions. We expect to execute additional opportunities in the near future. Given our sustained record performance and LifeMD’s leadership in key telehealth markets, including weight management with GLP-1s, I believe we are extremely well positioned for continued growth next year.”

“We finished the third quarter with outstanding top- and bottom-line financial results, with revenue increasing 23% and adjusted EBITDA increasing to a record $2.8 million. For the second consecutive quarter we achieved positive cash flow from operations and exited the third quarter with our strongest balance sheet and liquidity position ever. All of these factors continue to position 2023 to be a tremendous year for LifeMD while setting the stage for what we believe will be breakout performance in 2024,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $38.6 million.

Telehealth revenue increased 14% versus the year-ago period and 9% sequentially. WorkSimpli revenue increased 42% versus the year-ago period.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 22% over the year-ago period to approximately 207,000.

Weight Management revenue more than quadrupled sequentially.

WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 14% over the year-ago period to approximately 170,000.

LifeMD branded Virtual Primary Care products and services subscribers finished the third quarter at over 26,000 with over 10,000 active patients on our GLP-1 Weight Management platform.

Gross margin expanded to a record 88%, up from 85% in the year-ago period.

GAAP net loss was $6.9 million or $0.20 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $8.1 million or $0.26 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.08 compared with a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations and exited the quarter with $15.3 million of cash.



Third Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2023 2022 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 24,343 $ 21,365 14 % WorkSimpli $ 14,271 $ 10,047 42 % Total Revenue $ 38,614 $ 31,412 23 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 96 % 95 % 1 % Active Subscribers Telehealth Active Subscribers 206,536 169,916 22 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 170,388 149,095 14 % Total Active Subscribers 376,924 319,011 18 %

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue to be between $40 million and $41 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $3 million and $4 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue to be between $148 million and $149 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $10 and $11 million.

Guidance for 2023 includes a $4.0 million impact of deferred revenue related to GAAP accounting rules for the Weight Management business. Net of this impact, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA would be higher by $4.0 million.

About LifeMD



LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a US-based patient care center, LifeMD is elevating healthcare by increasing access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 15,288,330 $ 3,958,957 Accounts receivable, net 4,418,582 2,834,750 Product deposit 84,768 127,265 Inventory, net 3,790,646 3,703,363 Other current assets 1,303,960 687,022 Total Current Assets 24,886,286 11,311,357 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 424,637 476,441 Right of use asset 799,104 1,206,009 Capitalized software, net 11,325,766 8,840,187 Intangible assets, net 3,255,231 3,831,859 Total Non-current Assets 15,804,738 14,354,496 Total Assets $ 40,691,024 $ 25,665,853 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,637,390 $ 10,106,793 Accrued expenses 15,493,128 12,166,509 Notes payable, net 426,223 2,797,250 Current operating lease liabilities 725,832 756,093 Deferred revenue 6,239,354 5,547,506 Total Current Liabilities 32,521,927 31,374,151 Long-term Liabilities Long-term debt, net 18,827,283 - Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 169,821 574,136 Contingent consideration 256,250 443,750 Purchase price payable - 579,319 Total Liabilities 51,775,281 32,971,356 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation value approximately $0 and $1,305 per share as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - 4,565,822 Stockholders’ Deficit Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $29.44 and $27.84 per share as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,759,250 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 34,656,210 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 347,593 315,528 Additional paid-in capital 196,901,377 179,015,250 Accumulated deficit (209,756,573 ) (190,562,994 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit (12,671,164 ) (11,395,777 ) Non-controlling interest 1,586,907 (475,548 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (11,084,257 ) (11,871,325 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 40,691,024 $ 25,665,853

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 24,342,789 $ 21,365,178 $ 66,896,719 $ 66,231,202 WorkSimpli revenue, net 14,271,122 10,047,291 40,790,439 24,682,602 Total revenues, net 38,613,911 31,412,469 107,687,158 90,913,804 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 4,479,760 4,502,919 12,525,887 14,042,112 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 301,746 213,923 1,019,018 558,216 Total cost of revenues 4,781,506 4,716,842 13,544,905 14,600,328 Gross profit 33,832,405 26,695,627 94,142,253 76,313,476 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 19,776,797 17,200,859 56,062,345 60,928,649 General and administrative expenses 13,398,387 12,385,030 36,120,723 37,757,710 Other operating expenses 1,622,137 1,617,375 4,640,690 5,076,820 Customer service expenses 2,106,252 1,488,428 5,573,734 3,428,098 Development costs 1,498,213 821,636 4,062,498 1,951,039 Goodwill impairment charge - - - 2,735,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 248,000 - (2,487,000 ) Total expenses 38,401,786 33,761,328 106,459,990 109,390,316 Operating loss (4,569,381 ) (7,065,701 ) (12,317,737 ) (33,076,840 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (713,766 ) (132,235 ) (1,973,901 ) (432,405 ) (Loss) gain on debt extinguishment - - (325,198 ) 63,400 Net loss (5,283,147 ) (7,197,936 ) (14,616,836 ) (33,445,845 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 839,288 83,737 2,247,055 154,464 Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (6,122,435 ) (7,281,673 ) (16,863,891 ) (33,600,309 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) (2,329,688 ) (2,329,688 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (6,898,998 ) $ (8,058,236 ) $ (19,193,579 ) $ (35,929,997 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.20 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.17 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.20 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.17 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,472,904 30,935,643 32,959,665 30,830,533 Diluted 34,472,904 30,935,643 32,959,665 30,830,533

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (5,283,147 ) $ (7,197,936 ) $ (14,616,836 ) $ (33,445,845 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 79,653 - 233,495 - Amortization of capitalized software 1,439,049 770,873 3,787,716 1,746,899 Amortization of intangibles 245,968 325,495 725,496 666,782 Accretion of consideration payable 34,265 37,373 148,481 172,741 Depreciation of fixed assets 49,852 43,761 146,286 117,008 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment - - 325,198 (63,400 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 248,000 - (2,487,000 ) Goodwill impairment charge - - - 2,735,000 Operating lease payments 191,645 172,836 562,073 463,198 Stock issued for legal settlement 532,000 816,000 532,000 816,000 Stock compensation expense 3,318,253 3,336,213 8,843,736 11,850,000 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (750,039 ) (24,491 ) (1,583,832 ) (1,558,063 ) Product deposit 150,347 332,790 42,497 95,505 Inventory (92,344 ) (710,889 ) (87,283 ) (2,052,363 ) Other current assets (631,765 ) 58,629 (616,938 ) (21,386 ) Change in operating lease liability (201,667 ) (167,644 ) (589,744 ) (378,095 ) Deferred revenue 571,144 360,650 691,848 853,272 Accounts payable 44,011 (1,026,708 ) (469,403 ) 1,827,103 Accrued expenses 1,378,992 (150,954 ) 5,611,131 (2,303,466 ) Other operating activity - - (579,319 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,076,217 (2,776,002 ) 3,106,602 (20,966,110 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,373,443 ) (2,220,018 ) (6,273,295 ) (6,742,946 ) Purchase of equipment (30,263 ) (21,546 ) (94,482 ) (378,877 ) Purchase of intangible assets - - (148,868 ) (4,000,500 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - - (1,012,395 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,403,706 ) (2,241,564 ) (6,516,645 ) (12,134,718 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net 4,993,885 - 19,466,887 - Proceeds from notes payable 347,691 - 2,347,691 - Sale of common stock under ATM, net 899,567 - 899,567 - Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty (657,002 ) - (5,043,916 ) - Cash proceeds from exercise of options - - - 90,400 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - - - 38,500 Preferred stock dividends (776,563 ) (776,563 ) (2,329,688 ) (2,329,688 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (62,500 ) (62,500 ) (187,500 ) (93,750 ) Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli - 12,150 (305,625 ) 12,150 Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (108,000 ) (108,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,709,078 (862,913 ) 14,739,416 (2,390,388 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 3,381,589 (5,880,479 ) 11,329,373 (35,491,216 ) Cash at beginning of period 11,906,741 11,717,302 3,958,957 41,328,039 Cash at end of period $ 15,288,330 $ 5,836,823 $ 15,288,330 $ 5,836,823 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 717,054 $ - $ 1,485,242 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Warrants issued for debt instruments $ (215,243 ) $ - $ 873,100 $ - Cashless exercise of options $ 579 $ 42 $ 744 $ 297 Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ - $ - $ - $ 8,079,367 Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ - $ - $ - $ 500,000 Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payment $ 642,000 $ - $ 1,926,000 $ - Series B Preferred Stock conversion $ 5,072,814 $ - $ 5,072,814 $ - Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ - $ - $ - $ 63,400 Right of use asset $ 62,053 $ - $ 155,168 $ - Right of use lease liability $ 62,053 $ - $ 155,168 $ -

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (6,898,998 ) $ (8,058,236 ) $ (19,193,579 ) $ (35,929,997 ) Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 594,229 17,550 1,233,415 92,090 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,769,134 1,177,502 4,807,979 2,703,430 Amortization of debt discount 79,653 - 233,495 - (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment - - 325,198 (63,400 ) Financing transactions expense 305,424 - 735,501 152,015 Litigation costs 420,404 813,000 1,426,330 1,517,359 Inventory and reserve adjustment - - 232,630 230,661 Severance costs 7,692 - 7,692 179,090 Acquisitions expenses 86,942 - 127,138 265,153 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 248,000 - (2,487,000 ) Goodwill impairment charge - - - 2,735,000 Insurance acceptance readiness 8,094 - 66,634 - Sarbanes Oxley readiness 48,576 - 48,576 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 39,884 114,685 506,991 340,315 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 272,899 685,242 796,619 685,242 Taxes 70,378 - 70,378 - Dividends 1,813,130 776,563 3,971,890 2,329,688 Stock-based compensation expense 3,318,253 3,336,213 8,843,736 11,850,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 839,288 83,737 2,247,055 154,464 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,774,982 $ (805,744 ) $ 6,487,678 $ (15,245,890 )