LifeMD Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

  • Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $38.6 million with both telehealth and WorkSimpli achieving record revenues.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share compared with a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period, and a 60% improvement versus the second quarter of 2023.
  • Weight Management revenue more than quadrupled versus the second quarter of 2023.
  • Telehealth subscribers grew 22% year-over-year to a record 207,000 patients.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

“During the third quarter of 2023 LifeMD achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, largely driven by significant patient subscriber growth. Our GLP-1 Weight Management program alone added over 8,000 net new patients, ending the quarter with over 10,000, a number that has grown to over 16,000 today. Central to this acceleration is our industry-leading telehealth technology platform, complemented by an incredible provider network spanning all 50 states,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Our lifestyle healthcare businesses, led by RexMD, once again posted double-digit revenue growth with robust bottom-line margins that continued to exceed 30%. We also made sizeable progress in leveraging our best-in-class platform to drive meaningful B2B partnerships, including the execution of an agreement with Ascend Therapeutics to service the women’s health market and a joint marketing and sales agreement with IQVIA leveraging LifeMD’s tremendous telehealth infrastructure with IQVIA’s comprehensive commercialization solutions. We expect to execute additional opportunities in the near future. Given our sustained record performance and LifeMD’s leadership in key telehealth markets, including weight management with GLP-1s, I believe we are extremely well positioned for continued growth next year.”

“We finished the third quarter with outstanding top- and bottom-line financial results, with revenue increasing 23% and adjusted EBITDA increasing to a record $2.8 million. For the second consecutive quarter we achieved positive cash flow from operations and exited the third quarter with our strongest balance sheet and liquidity position ever. All of these factors continue to position 2023 to be a tremendous year for LifeMD while setting the stage for what we believe will be breakout performance in 2024,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $38.6 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 14% versus the year-ago period and 9% sequentially. WorkSimpli revenue increased 42% versus the year-ago period.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 22% over the year-ago period to approximately 207,000.
  • Weight Management revenue more than quadrupled sequentially.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 14% over the year-ago period to approximately 170,000.
  • LifeMD branded Virtual Primary Care products and services subscribers finished the third quarter at over 26,000 with over 10,000 active patients on our GLP-1 Weight Management platform.
  • Gross margin expanded to a record 88%, up from 85% in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP net loss was $6.9 million or $0.20 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $8.1 million or $0.26 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.08 compared with a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations and exited the quarter with $15.3 million of cash.

Third Quarter Key Performance Metrics 

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics 20232022 % Growth
Revenue     
Telehealth $24,343 $21,365  14%
WorkSimpli $14,271 $10,047  42%
Total Revenue $38,614 $31,412  23%
      
Subscription Revenue as % of Total  96% 95% 1%
      
Active Subscribers     
Telehealth Active Subscribers  206,536  169,916  22%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers  170,388  149,095  14%
Total Active Subscribers  376,924  319,011  18%
           

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $40 million and $41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $3 million and $4 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $148 million and $149 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $10 and $11 million.

Guidance for 2023 includes a $4.0 million impact of deferred revenue related to GAAP accounting rules for the Weight Management business. Net of this impact, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA would be higher by $4.0 million.

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
 (Unaudited)   
ASSETS
      
Current Assets     
Cash$15,288,330  $3,958,957 
Accounts receivable, net 4,418,582   2,834,750 
Product deposit 84,768   127,265 
Inventory, net 3,790,646   3,703,363 
Other current assets 1,303,960   687,022 
Total Current Assets 24,886,286   11,311,357 
      
Non-current Assets     
Equipment, net 424,637   476,441 
Right of use asset 799,104   1,206,009 
Capitalized software, net 11,325,766   8,840,187 
Intangible assets, net 3,255,231   3,831,859 
Total Non-current Assets 15,804,738   14,354,496 
      
Total Assets$40,691,024  $25,665,853 
      
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT     
      
Current Liabilities     
Accounts payable$9,637,390  $10,106,793 
Accrued expenses 15,493,128   12,166,509 
Notes payable, net 426,223   2,797,250 
Current operating lease liabilities 725,832   756,093 
Deferred revenue 6,239,354   5,547,506 
Total Current Liabilities 32,521,927   31,374,151 
      
Long-term Liabilities     
Long-term debt, net 18,827,283   - 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 169,821   574,136 
Contingent consideration 256,250   443,750 
Purchase price payable -   579,319 
Total Liabilities 51,775,281   32,971,356 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
Mezzanine Equity     
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized     
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation value approximately $0 and $1,305 per share as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively -   4,565,822 
      
Stockholders’ Deficit     
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $29.44 and $27.84 per share as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 140   140 
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,759,250 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 34,656,210 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 347,593   315,528 
Additional paid-in capital 196,901,377   179,015,250 
Accumulated deficit (209,756,573)  (190,562,994)
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (163,701)  (163,701)
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit (12,671,164)  (11,395,777)
Non-controlling interest 1,586,907   (475,548)
Total Stockholders’ Deficit (11,084,257)  (11,871,325)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit$40,691,024  $25,665,853 
      

 

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenues            
Telehealth revenue, net $24,342,789  $21,365,178  $66,896,719  $66,231,202 
WorkSimpli revenue, net  14,271,122   10,047,291   40,790,439   24,682,602 
Total revenues, net  38,613,911   31,412,469   107,687,158   90,913,804 
Cost of revenues            
Cost of telehealth revenue  4,479,760   4,502,919   12,525,887   14,042,112 
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue  301,746   213,923   1,019,018   558,216 
Total cost of revenues  4,781,506   4,716,842   13,544,905   14,600,328 
             
Gross profit  33,832,405   26,695,627   94,142,253   76,313,476 
             
Expenses             
Selling and marketing expenses  19,776,797   17,200,859   56,062,345   60,928,649 
General and administrative expenses  13,398,387   12,385,030   36,120,723   37,757,710 
Other operating expenses  1,622,137   1,617,375   4,640,690   5,076,820 
Customer service expenses  2,106,252   1,488,428   5,573,734   3,428,098 
Development costs  1,498,213   821,636   4,062,498   1,951,039 
Goodwill impairment charge  -   -   -   2,735,000 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   248,000   -   (2,487,000)
Total expenses  38,401,786   33,761,328   106,459,990   109,390,316 
             
Operating loss  (4,569,381)  (7,065,701)  (12,317,737)  (33,076,840)
             
Other expenses            
Interest expense, net  (713,766)  (132,235)  (1,973,901)  (432,405)
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment  -   -   (325,198)  63,400 
             
Net loss  (5,283,147)  (7,197,936)  (14,616,836)  (33,445,845)
             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  839,288   83,737   2,247,055   154,464 
             
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.  (6,122,435)  (7,281,673)  (16,863,891)  (33,600,309)
             
Preferred stock dividends  (776,563)  (776,563)  (2,329,688)  (2,329,688)
             
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(6,898,998) $(8,058,236) $(19,193,579) $(35,929,997)
             
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.20) $(0.26) $(0.58) $(1.17)
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.20) $(0.26) $(0.58) $(1.17)
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic  34,472,904   30,935,643   32,959,665   30,830,533 
Diluted  34,472,904   30,935,643   32,959,665   30,830,533 
             

 

LIFEMD, INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss $(5,283,147) $(7,197,936) $(14,616,836) $(33,445,845)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Amortization of debt discount  79,653   -   233,495   - 
Amortization of capitalized software  1,439,049   770,873   3,787,716   1,746,899 
Amortization of intangibles  245,968   325,495   725,496   666,782 
Accretion of consideration payable  34,265   37,373   148,481   172,741 
Depreciation of fixed assets  49,852   43,761   146,286   117,008 
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment  -   -   325,198   (63,400)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   248,000   -   (2,487,000)
Goodwill impairment charge  -   -   -   2,735,000 
Operating lease payments  191,645   172,836   562,073   463,198 
Stock issued for legal settlement  532,000   816,000   532,000   816,000 
Stock compensation expense  3,318,253   3,336,213   8,843,736   11,850,000 
             
Changes in Assets and Liabilities            
Accounts receivable  (750,039)  (24,491)  (1,583,832)  (1,558,063)
Product deposit  150,347   332,790   42,497   95,505 
Inventory  (92,344)  (710,889)  (87,283)  (2,052,363)
Other current assets  (631,765)  58,629   (616,938)  (21,386)
Change in operating lease liability  (201,667)  (167,644)  (589,744)  (378,095)
Deferred revenue  571,144   360,650   691,848   853,272 
Accounts payable  44,011   (1,026,708)  (469,403)  1,827,103 
Accrued expenses  1,378,992   (150,954)  5,611,131   (2,303,466)
Other operating activity  -   -   (579,319)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  1,076,217   (2,776,002)  3,106,602   (20,966,110)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Cash paid for capitalized software costs  (2,373,443)  (2,220,018)  (6,273,295)  (6,742,946)
Purchase of equipment  (30,263)  (21,546)  (94,482)  (378,877)
Purchase of intangible assets  -   -   (148,868)  (4,000,500)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired  -   -   -   (1,012,395)
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,403,706)  (2,241,564)  (6,516,645)  (12,134,718)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from long-term debt, net  4,993,885   -   19,466,887   - 
Proceeds from notes payable  347,691   -   2,347,691   - 
Sale of common stock under ATM, net  899,567   -   899,567   - 
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty  (657,002)  -   (5,043,916)  - 
Cash proceeds from exercise of options  -   -   -   90,400 
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants  -   -   -   38,500 
Preferred stock dividends  (776,563)  (776,563)  (2,329,688)  (2,329,688)
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild  (62,500)  (62,500)  (187,500)  (93,750)
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli  -   12,150   (305,625)  12,150 
Distributions to non-controlling interest  (36,000)  (36,000)  (108,000)  (108,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  4,709,078   (862,913)  14,739,416   (2,390,388)
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash  3,381,589   (5,880,479)  11,329,373   (35,491,216)
             
Cash at beginning of period  11,906,741   11,717,302   3,958,957   41,328,039 
             
Cash at end of period $15,288,330  $5,836,823  $15,288,330  $5,836,823 
             
Cash paid for interest            
Cash paid during the period for interest $717,054  $-  $1,485,242  $- 
             
Non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Warrants issued for debt instruments $(215,243) $-  $873,100  $- 
Cashless exercise of options $579  $42  $744  $297 
Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $-  $-  $-  $8,079,367 
Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $-  $-  $-  $500,000 
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payment $642,000  $-  $1,926,000  $- 
Series B Preferred Stock conversion $5,072,814  $-  $5,072,814  $- 
Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $-  $-  $-  $63,400 
Right of use asset $62,053  $-  $155,168  $- 
Right of use lease liability $62,053  $-  $155,168  $- 
                 

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance. 

         
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(6,898,998) $(8,058,236) $(19,193,579) $(35,929,997)
        
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)  594,229   17,550   1,233,415   92,090 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  1,769,134   1,177,502   4,807,979   2,703,430 
Amortization of debt discount  79,653   -   233,495   - 
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment  -   -   325,198   (63,400)
Financing transactions expense  305,424   -   735,501   152,015 
Litigation costs  420,404   813,000   1,426,330   1,517,359 
Inventory and reserve adjustment  -   -   232,630   230,661 
Severance costs  7,692   -   7,692   179,090 
Acquisitions expenses  86,942   -   127,138   265,153 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   248,000   -   (2,487,000)
Goodwill impairment charge  -   -   -   2,735,000 
Insurance acceptance readiness  8,094   -   66,634   - 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness  48,576   -   48,576   - 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock  39,884   114,685   506,991   340,315 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  272,899   685,242   796,619   685,242 
Taxes  70,378   -   70,378   - 
Dividends  1,813,130   776,563   3,971,890   2,329,688 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,318,253   3,336,213   8,843,736   11,850,000 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  839,288   83,737   2,247,055   154,464 
        
Adjusted EBITDA $2,774,982  $(805,744) $6,487,678  $(15,245,890)

 

        
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to
Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
(unaudited)Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders$(0.20) $(0.26) $(0.58) $(1.17)
        
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS       
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 0.02   -   0.04   - 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 0.05   0.04   0.15   0.09 
Amortization of debt discount -   -   0.01   - 
Loss on debt extinguishment -   -   0.01   - 
Financing transactions expense 0.01   -   0.02   - 
Litigation costs 0.01   0.03   0.04   0.05 
Inventory and reserve adjustment -   -   0.01   0.01 
Severance costs -   -   -   0.01 
Acquisitions expenses -   -   -   0.01 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration -   0.01   -   (0.08)
Goodwill impairment charge -   -   -   0.09 
Insurance acceptance readiness -   -   -   - 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness -   -   -   - 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock -   -   0.02   0.01 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss 0.01   0.02   0.02   0.02 
Taxes -   -   -   - 
Dividends 0.05   0.02   0.12   0.08 
Stock-based compensation expense 0.10   0.11   0.27   0.38 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.03   -   0.07   0.01 
 
Adjusted EPS$0.08  $(0.03) $0.20  $(0.49)

 